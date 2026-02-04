Dubai, UAE – Maharat has launched a new marketing masterclass led by Elda Choucair, CEO of Omnicom Media and one of the most influential leaders shaping the growth, strategy, and transformation of media agencies and brand campaigns across the Middle East and North Africa. For the first time, Choucair brings her two decades of industry leadership into a structured, insider-level learning experience.

The masterclass offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at how the top brands in the MENA region think, communicate, and grow, delivering a clear, evidence-based framework rooted in psychology for understanding marketing as a core business discipline. Designed for entrepreneurs, professionals, and business leaders, the curriculum breaks down how brands influence choice, build trust, and drive growth in today’s competitive and fast-moving landscape.

Drawing on more than 20 years of experience shaping brands across the Middle East and North Africa, Choucair reframes marketing beyond advertising, focusing on how people make decisions and what truly drives brand preference. The masterclass covers the core principles behind effective marketing including understanding consumer behavior, identifying the right audience, creating emotional connection, using data effectively, standing out in crowded markets, and adopting experimentation as a mindset for continuous improvement

“Effective marketing sits at the intersection of emotion and data. When brands understand how people feel and how they decide, marketing becomes a driver of real business growth.”said Elda Choucair, CEO of Omnicom Media.

“I am excited about this collaboration with Maharat, and eager to share through the curriculum, how people really make decisions, and how brands can connect with them in a meaningful way.“

Elda Choucair’s masterclass on Marketing is a significant addition to Maharat’s professional development portfolio, highlighting the platform’s commitment to spotlighting Arab leaders who have shaped industries, and making their expertise accessible to learners across the region. The platform delivers premium, Arabic-language edutainment through high-quality masterclasses led by leading figures across business, lifestyle, and the creative industries.

“As we continue to expand Maharat’s catalogue, our focus remains on offering real, practical knowledge from people who have shaped their industries,” said Bassem Jamaleddine, Co-Founder and CBO of Maharat. “Elda’s masterclass provides a clear framework for anyone looking to build stronger brands, businesses, or ideas.”

This collaboration reinforces Maharat’s mission to make world-class, culturally relevant learning accessible to audiences across the Arab world directly from the experts and leaders who have influenced the region’s creative, media, and business landscape.

To learn more about Maharat’s masterclasses, visit Maharat’s website and follow @MaharatArabia on Instagram for updates.

About Maharat:

Maharat is an Arabic-language edutainment platform offering premium masterclasses by leading figures from across the Arab world. With exclusive access to the biggest Arab celebrities and experts, members gain practical knowledge in personal development, business, music, beauty, cooking, and more. Through structured, high-quality learning experiences, Maharat combines real world insight with hands-on instruction, enabling members to build skills, sharpen thinking, and apply what they learn directly to everyday and professional challenges.