Dubai, UAE – Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection is pleased to announce the appointment of Tarik Rahali as its new Cluster Director of Revenue Strategy. With a wealth of experience in revenue optimization and strategic pricing, Tarik is set to play a pivotal role in driving the resort’s revenue performance and positioning it for continued success in 2025 and beyond.

Tarik brings extensive expertise to his new role, having held key leadership positions with several renowned hospitality brands. Most recently, he served as Cluster Director of Revenue for Jewel of the Creek Hotels, which includes Marriott Marquis Dubai and Hilton Dubai Creek Hotel & Residences. His background also includes significant roles with Accor Hotels Revenue Office and Mövenpick Corporate Office, where he was instrumental in optimizing revenue strategies across properties in the Middle East and Africa.

With a strong foundation in strategic pricing, market analysis, and revenue optimization, Tarik’s leadership is expected to drive significant improvements in the resort’s revenue performance. His experience with Marriott International, where he held roles such as Cluster Senior Revenue Manager for the Marriott Dubai Revenue Management Cluster Office and Cluster Inventory Manager in London, further strengthens his ability to lead and innovate.

Looking ahead, Tarik will focus on enhancing the resort’s revenue strategy through data-driven insights, dynamic pricing models, and market trend analysis. His approach will be integral in maximizing the resort’s revenue potential while maintaining its commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences.

Tarik Rahali, Cluster Director of Revenue Strategy, Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, said, “I am thrilled to join Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, and excited to contribute to the growth and success of this iconic property. As we look toward 2025, my focus will be on optimizing our revenue strategies and ensuring the resort remains a leader in the luxury hospitality market.”

Khalid Saeed, General Manager, Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, added, “Tarik’s appointment marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to elevate the resort’s revenue performance. His proven track record and deep expertise in revenue management will be crucial as we continue to expand our market presence and enhance our offerings in the year ahead.”

