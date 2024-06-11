Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Philipp Knuepfer as the new Chief Operating Officer of Sunset Hotels & Resorts.

Philipp joins SHG with over 20 years of international experience in the luxury hospitality sector and will support the growth of Sunset Hotels & Resorts, whilst overseeing global operations, solidifying the Group’s reputation as a leader in hospitality.

The strategic hire follows SHG’s recent announcement of the new Sunset Hotels & Resorts, along with an expansion plan of developing, opening, and operating 20 new hotels by the end of 2025. The start of 2024 saw SHG’s acceleration of its hotel portfolio expansion by taking over the renowned Gran Hotel La Florida in Barcelona, which will be renovated in time for the hotel celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2025. Sunset Hotels & Resorts currently operates a portfolio of 5 hotels, with a strong pipeline of projects in Europe, Middle East, and Asia.

Philipp joins SHG from Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group where in his previous capacity as Area Vice President and General Manager, he successfully managed the Group’s portfolio across Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Philippines. His tenure with Mandarin Oriental also encompassed senior management positions in Hawaii, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Washington D.C., and Boston. Philipp’s strategic capabilities and commercial expertise in both developed and developing markets, will prove essential for contributing to SHG’s growth and long-term success.

A German national, Philipp attained his Hotel Management degree at the International School for Hotel Business in Germany and holds an MBA from RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia. He is a graduate of the Cornell Hotel School in Ithaca, New York and completed advanced leadership education at the London Business School and Columbia University.

Assuming the role of Chief Operating Officer, Philipp will be based out of SHG’s Singapore office, adding value for the Group’s investors and stakeholders in Asia. SHG has already established a solid presence in South Asia with homegrown brands Attiko, Azure Beach, and Hanu coming soon to Vietnam, and the multi-acclaimed hotspot SUSHISAMBA which just opened in the Capital Tower building in Singapore. Asia is a key market for SHG and promises an exciting pipeline of extraordinary lifestyle hospitality experiences in Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

“I’m excited to be joining a talented team in a company with such an impressive global footprint and an enviable reputation as a leader in the hospitality industry. My focus is to support the growth of Sunset Hotels & Resorts, further cementing its reputation as one of the leading luxury hotel providers committed to delivering pioneering hotel concepts and extraordinary lifestyle hospitality experiences around the world. I can’t wait to continue and develop the incredible work that SHG has been doing,” Philipp Knuepfer, COO of Sunset Hotels & Resorts, SHG.

Jaime Buxo Clos, CEO of Sunset Hotels & Resorts, SHG, welcomes Philipp on board, “It’s my pleasure to have Philipp join our growing team - he is a values-driven business leader with a diverse background of experiences and an excellent track record of delivering results in the hospitality industry. Our new COO will play a fundamental role in driving the growth of Sunset Hotels & Resorts, while further elevating the Group’s presence in Asia.”

