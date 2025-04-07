Dubai, UAE: Sofitel Dubai Downtown has announced the promotion of Amelia Mejia-Tagon and Yasmina Laloun to senior leadership positions, reinforcing the hotel’s commitment to advancing gender diversity and fostering the next wave of leadership in hospitality. The appointments come as part of the hotel’s ongoing dedication to developing exceptional female talent, with a focus on breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for women in high-level roles. These promotions also align with Accor’s Riise program, a global initiative designed to accelerate gender equity, mentorship, and inclusion across the hospitality industry.

Amelia Mejia-Tagon Appointed as Director of Sales – Corporate & MICE

With nearly two decades of expertise spanning sales, corporate strategy, and events, Amelia Mejia-Tagon steps into the role of Director of Sales – Corporate & MICE. She has spent her career mastering the art of client relations, orchestrating large-scale business partnerships, and pioneering innovative solutions that drive growth. In her new position, she will lead Sofitel Dubai Downtown’s corporate sales initiatives and redefine the hotel’s approach to the dynamic MICE sector.

Amelia shares: “I am truly honored to step into the role of Director of Sales at Sofitel Dubai Downtown. Leading this exceptional team, fostering strong client relationships, and unlocking new business opportunities are responsibilities I embrace with passion and dedication. I look forward to contributing to the hotel’s continued growth and excellence in the corporate and MICE sectors.”

Yasmina Laloun Ascends to Director of Marketing

At just 28, Yasmina Laloun takes the helm as Director of Marketing, becoming the youngest to hold this prestigious title in the hotel’s history. With almost a decade of experience across four countries and three continents, she has carved out a reputation as an innovator in luxury branding, digital transformation, and immersive storytelling. Her leadership has not only redefined Sofitel Dubai Downtown’s brand presence but also set new standards in guest engagement and market influence.

Commenting on her new role: “I step into this role with deep gratitude for the mentors and leaders who have challenged, guided, and empowered me along the way. To be entrusted with this position at such a pivotal time is both an honor and a responsibility I embrace wholeheartedly. Together, we will continue to craft experiences that are as timeless as the Sofitel name itself.”

A force in the industry, Yasmina’s career is marked by groundbreaking campaigns, digital-first initiatives, and a sharp strategic vision that has earned her industry recognition, including Highly Commended Young Hotelier of the Year at the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2024.

Shaping the Future with Leadership and Vision

As Sofitel Dubai Downtown continues to set new standards in hospitality, its leadership remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting gender diversity and empowering women at every level. With a vision firmly rooted in inclusion, General Manager Mohamed Hawwam leads the way in ensuring that success is determined by talent, ambition, and dedication—rather than gender or age. “At Sofitel Dubai Downtown, we believe in nurturing talent without limits. Yasmina and Amelia’s promotions are a reflection of their expertise and drive. They represent the future of luxury hospitality: dynamic, forward-thinking, and bold ” he shares.

These leadership appointments not only represent personal milestones for Yasmina and Amelia but are also a testament to Sofitel Dubai Downtown’s continued alignment with Accor’s Riise program. Through this commitment, the hotel aims to shape a future where women’s voices lead, inspire, and redefine the standards of excellence.

Sofitel Dubai Downtown marks these appointments as more than career advancements; they signify a pivotal shift towards greater inclusivity in the industry, encouraging the next generation of talent to challenge the status quo and help reshape the future of hospitality.

For enquiries, please contact: H7492@sofitel.com | Telephone: +971 (4)503 6666