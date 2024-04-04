Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort is delighted to announce the appointment of Karim Abdelhamid as the General Manager, responsible for overseeing the Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort. Karim is no stranger to Sofitel’s brand and has garnered over 25 years of rich experience in managing luxury and lifestyle properties globally. Sofitel Al Hamra is thrilled to welcome back Karim, who brings a wealth of expertise to the soon-to-be launched beach resort of Al Hamra.

During his last assignment as Vice President of Hotel Operations at The First Group in Dubai, Karim has demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving operational success across the group’s diverse hotel portfolios. His remarkable skills from executing profitability strategies along with a strong track record of building and sustaining high-performing teams have led to the overall success of the group’s properties.

Karim strength also lies in Food and Beverage operations, having, previously held positions overseeing Michelin-star venues and executing banquets held in large convention centers in the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

Throughout his illustrious career, Abdelhamid has lent his expertise to renowned luxury and lifestyle hotels worldwide. His professional journey includes notable stints at iconic establishments such as The Plaza Hotel – A Fairmont Property, The Knickerbocker Hotel, and The Ritz Carlton Central Park in New York, as well as the Sofitel Legend Old Cataract in Egypt.

His extensive experience also spans across luxury properties in Dubai, Philadelphia, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Qatar as well as fostering operational excellence during his tenure at Intercontinental Festival City, a recognized flagship property in Dubai.

Abdelhamid has also been instrumental in developing nine ultra-luxury hotels, including prestigious brands like Mandarin Oriental, Park Hyatt, and Capella. His unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction has consistently driven improvements year on year, ensuring the continued success and positioning of his properties.

Karim Abdelhamid, General Manager of Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort says, “I am very honoured to return to the Sofitel brand and begin this new chapter as Sofitel marks their 60th Diamond Anniversary. Having previously worked with Sofitel Legend Old Cataract and Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square, I am thrilled to be leading an exceptional team of talents at Sofitel Al Hamra, setting new benchmarks in terms of bespoke experiences and extending the French luxury lifestyle and elegance alongside the Arabian spirit.”

As General Manager, Karim Abdelhamid will play an essential role in shaping the soon-to-be opened Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort, a part of La Maison - Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery & Emblems. Ensuring that it remains a preferred destination for discerning travelers seeking unparalleled luxury and hospitality.

For more information, please visit www.all.accor.com

About Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort

Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort is a luxury beachfront destination situated along the picturesque coastline of Ras Al Khaimah. This exclusive 5-star resort combines the rhythmic charm of the Arabian Gulf with the refined elegance of French art de vivre. Offering a range of accommodations, from spacious family Maisons to well-appointed rooms and suites, the resort is dedicated to providing a bespoke experience for discerning travelers.