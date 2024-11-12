Dubai – Simon-Kucher, a leading global consultancy, is pleased to welcome Roshel Jayasundera as Partner in its Dubai office. Jayasundera joins the firm’s global Healthcare and Life Sciences division, which has driven growth and unlocked value for healthcare companies for nearly 40 years.

Jayasundera, a seasoned expert in commercial strategy, pricing, and healthcare transformation, has worked with pharmaceutical and biotech companies across emerging markets. She is renowned for developing sustainable access solutions that connect patients with innovative treatments across Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Previously, she served as Managing Partner and Board Member at Axios International, establishing a strong reputation for patient-centered initiatives and effective leadership.

Jayasundera commented, “Simon-Kucher’s global reach and focus on creating long-term value in emerging markets align perfectly with my vision of building sustainable healthcare solutions that positively impact patients and drive growth. I look forward to working with our clients to address access challenges and drive transformational change in healthcare systems worldwide.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Roshel. Her expertise and commitment to sustainable healthcare align perfectly with our growth strategy,” said Marc Matar, Partner and Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences Asia. “Her leadership will further our impact as a trusted advisor across emerging markets,” added Matar, who also spearheads the Emerging Markets Center of Excellence for the division.

This appointment reinforces Simon-Kucher’s expansion across the region. By combining global excellence and local execution, Simon-Kucher continues to deliver sustainable growth solutions that address healthcare needs worldwide.

About Simon-Kucher

Simon-Kucher is a global consultancy with more than 2,000 employees in 30+ countries. Our sole focus is on unlocking better growth that drives measurable revenue and profit for our clients. We achieve this by optimizing every lever of their commercial strategy – product, price, innovation, marketing, and sales – based on deep insights into what customers want and value. With nearly 40 years of experience in monetization topics of all kinds, we are regarded as the world’s leading pricing and growth specialist.

simon-kucher.com

For further information please contact:

Birte Jung

Email: Birte.Jung@simon-kucher.com