SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with presence in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, announced today the appointment of Noora Janahi as Group Chief Legal Officer, effective October 6th, 2024. Noora brings over 15 years of extensive legal experience in investment banking services, corporate law, and offering legal services in banking and finance. She has orchestrated numerous major transactions in Bahrain, including mergers and acquisitions and public and private capital markets transactions.

Commenting on the appointment, Najla Al Shirawi, Group CEO of SICO, said, “We are happy to welcome a distinguished national talent like Noora Janahi to SICO’s leadership team. Her impressive track record and depth of expertise in legal and financial services will undoubtedly strengthen our legal framework and enhance the effectiveness of our governance and compliance practices. Noora’s leadership will play a vital role in supporting SICO’s ambitious growth plans and ensure the robust protection of the bank’s interests, as well as those of our shareholders and clients.”

Noora Janahi added, “I am honored to join SICO and collaborate with the team to develop strategies and legal tools to ensure their effectiveness and provide strong legal support that protects our operations and contributes to the bank's continuous growth and success.”

Noora Janahi is licensed before the Court of Cassation and Constitutional Court of Bahrain and is a practicing arbitrator. Noora holds a Master’s degree in International Business Law and a License in Law, both from Université de Bourgogne, France. She was also recognized as a stand – out lawyer in 2020, 2021, and 2022 by Thomson Reuters and highly regarded lawyer in 2024 by IFLR1000.

-Ends-

About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with USD 6.2 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today, SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees two wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Invest, and a full-fledged capital markets services firm, SICO Capital, based in Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 150 exceptional employees.

Media Contact:

Ms. Nadeen Oweis

Head of Corporate Communications, SICO

Email: noweis@sicobank.com