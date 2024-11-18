Dubai, UAE - Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers is proud to announce the appointment of Sari Ammar as its new Director of Sales and Marketing. With over two decades of exceptional experience across the luxury hospitality sector, Sari will lead the hotel’s sales and marketing efforts, bringing fresh energy and strategic vision to elevate the Sheraton Dubai Creek guest experience and brand reach.

Hailing from Lebanon, Sari brings a dynamic blend of strategic insight and commercial expertise honed through his impressive career with some of the industry’s most recognized brands. Most recently, he was Director of Business Development at Luxury Explorers’ Collection, where he led growth initiatives, built influential partnerships, and expanded the company’s market presence in the luxury travel sector. His vision for innovative customer engagement and market expansion made a significant impact in driving the brand’s success.

Previously, as Director of Sales and Marketing at Millennium Place Mirdif, Sari achieved rapid success by surpassing financial targets within his first year, skillfully aligning commercial and operational plans with the hotel’s strategic goals. During his tenure with the prestigious Habtoor Grand Beach Resort & Spa, Autograph Collection, he spearheaded a transformative approach to sales, marketing, and PR, elevating the hotel’s standing within the market. Additionally, his role at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr saw him develop and execute targeted sales strategies that significantly grew key GCC accounts, solidifying his reputation as a results-driven leader.

Sari’s commitment to excellence is reflected in his numerous accolades and his reputation for fostering an inspiring team culture centered around growth, collaboration, and client satisfaction. Known for his hands-on approach and ability to drive performance, Sari is excited to bring his wealth of experience to Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers, aiming to enhance the hotel’s market position and deliver memorable guest experiences rooted in the hotel’s rich heritage.

“I am thrilled to join Sheraton Dubai Creek, an iconic property with a legacy of excellence and charm,” said Sari Ammar, Director of Sales and Marketing of Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers. “Together with the talented team here, I look forward to building on this heritage and driving innovative strategies that align with our guests' evolving expectations.”

The appointment of Sari Ammar marks an exciting new chapter for Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers, setting the stage for future growth and continued leadership in Dubai’s vibrant hospitality landscape.