Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) received today (Monday) a high-level delegation from the European Women Association represented by a trade mission from Belgium, Britain, and Romania.

The delegation comprised prominent businesswomen in the commercial services, healthcare, information technology, financial technology, education, and legal services industries.

During the meeting, HE Raghda Hamad Omran, Board Member of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told the delegates that the chamber is keen on holding regular meetings with the European Women Association to develop a platform that offers women and business owners in Sharjah all types of support throughout their entrepreneurial journeys as well as to advance their active role in the national economy through the exchange of views and experiences.

For her part, Yulia Stark, president of the European Women's Association, said that the trade mission’s visit to the Sharjah Chamber aimed to explore new avenues of cooperation and motivate women and entrepreneurs to start their own businesses to support various economic sectors in their countries.

