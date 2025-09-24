Riyadh, KSA: Serco has appointed Mohamed Kamal as its new General Manager – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia & Emerging Markets, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions and strengthening its leadership team across the region.

Bringing over 25 years of senior leadership experience across the Middle East and Africa, Kamal has held senior positions with UPS, TNT, and Aramex, and most recently served as Regional President – Middle East and North Africa for G4S. His career has focused on large-scale strategic and operational growth, particularly in sectors closely aligned to Serco’s operations.

His appointment comes at a time of significant opportunity in the Kingdom, as the pace of transformation under Vision 2030 continues to accelerate. In this context, Kamal will focus on strengthening Serco’s presence in Saudi Arabia by building long-term partnerships with government, defence and transport sector clients, expanding the company’s service offerings, and ensuring operational excellence. Serco has already seen strong success in the Kingdom through its advisory, experience design and sustainability services as well as its emergency services offering which will provide a strong platform for future growth.

Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East and +impact, said: “Mohamed brings an outstanding track record of transformation and growth. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as Saudi Arabia accelerates towards its Vision 2030 goals. With his leadership, I am confident we will extend our global experience deeper into the region, ensuring an efficient transfer of knowledge that generates value for our clients and the communities we serve. In doing so, we will be positively impacting a better future for its citizens.”

Mohamed Kamal, General Manager – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia & Emerging Markets, added: “What drew me to Serco is its purpose-driven approach to delivering essential public services that make a real difference in people’s lives. This role allows me to contribute directly to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 journey, whilst also helping Serco strengthen its footprint across emerging markets. By building on strong existing foundations, I see a real opportunity to position Serco as the benchmark for service excellence and innovation across Saudi Arabia and the wider region.”

The appointment of Kamal as General Manager – KSA follows recent senior promotions across the region, including Hana Abu Kharmeh to Chief Operating Officer – Shared Services and Samantha Rowles to General Manager – UAE, as Serco continues to build a diverse and experienced leadership team across the Middle East.

For further information, please contact:

Cheryl King or Sarah Jackson, Email: cheryl@kingandcopr.com and sarah@kingandcopr.com

About Serco

Serco brings together the right people, the right technology and the right partners to create innovative solutions that make positive impact and address some of the most urgent and complex challenges facing the modern world.

With a primary focus on serving governments globally, Serco’s services are powered by more than 50,000 people working across defence, space, migration, justice, healthcare, mobility and customer services.

Serco’s core capabilities include service design and advisory, resourcing, complex programme management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and asset & facilities management.

Underpinned by Serco’s unique operating model, Serco drives innovation and supports customers from service discovery through to delivery.

More information can be found at www.serco.com/me