Dubai, United Arab Emirates – SentinelOne, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, announced the elevation of Meriam El Ouazzani as the Regional Sales Director for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) region.

Prior to her appointment as Regional Sales Director, she was Regional Channel Manager for the META region at SentinelOne. El Ouazzani was instrumental in driving SentinelOne’s continued growth and success across the channel industry, having built strong relationships with partners, distributors, and resellers.

In her new role as Regional Sales Director, El Ouazzani will be responsible for overseeing SentinelOne’s operations, strategies, and initiatives within the region, including sales, marketing, and customer relations. This entails building and leading high-performing teams, setting strategic goals, identifying novel market opportunities, and adapting to industry trends to ensure SentinelOne maintains its competitiveness and agility.

Commenting on her elevation, El Ouazzani said, “I am humbled to be appointed as the Regional Sales Director for the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa markets at SentinelOne. I look forward to driving the company's overall success through a blend of strategic leadership, operational excellence, and the cultivation of a collaborative, diverse and innovative environment. This new journey represents a significant milestone in my professional life, and I’m excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for women in cybersecurity.”

El Ouazzani is poised to bring fresh perspectives and strategic insights to her new role, building upon the strong foundation established during her time as Regional Channel Manager.

“The dynamic nature of channel management has prepared me to adapt to changing market conditions, customer preferences, and emerging technologies. My experience across META has resulted in a deep understanding of regional market dynamics, competitor landscape, and industry trends. This has helped me effectively manage and nurture customer relationships, and over the years, I have gained valuable insights into various customer needs and pain points. I will leverage this knowledge to tailor solutions that align precisely with customer requirements, delivering value and building long-lasting relationships,” concluded El Ouazzani.

El Ouazzani brings over 17 years of industry experience in product sales, security sales management and channel/partner management at VMware, Cisco, and HP.

By streamlining workflows, implementing best practices, and leveraging technology to drive productivity across the organization, El Ouazzani aims to further establish SentinelOne as a trusted cybersecurity vendor in the region.

