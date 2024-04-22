Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, has appointed Nihad El Jarroudi as its Vice President of Industrial Automation for Gulf countries. El Jarroudi brings over 18 years of experience within Schneider Electric, demonstrating leadership and expertise across diverse sectors.

El Jarroudi’s journey within Schneider Electric began in France before moving to Morocco, where she spearheaded the Mining, Minerals, and Metals business for French Speaking Africa and Islands.

In her new role, El Jarroudi will spearhead Schneider Electric's efforts in industrial automation and digital transformation across the Gulf, aiming to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enhance efficiency, resilience, and profitability for businesses across various industries. This appointment comes at a pivotal moment as the UAE government aims to increase the industrial sector's contribution to GDP from $36 billion to $82 billion by 2031. This ambitious goal is being pursued by promoting Industry 4.0 technologies and establishing the country as a global hub for future industries. El Jarroudi's leadership will play a crucial role in aligning Schneider Electric's initiatives with the government's vision, driving innovation and sustainable growth in the region's industrial landscape.

Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries at Schneider Electric, commented: "Nihad's appointment as Vice President of Industrial Automation for the Gulf countries is a testament to her exceptional leadership and deep understanding of industrial automation. With her track record of driving growth and fostering strategic partnerships, I’m confident that she will play a pivotal role in further strengthening Schneider Electric's position in the region."

"I am thrilled to take on the role of Vice President of Industrial Automation for the Gulf countries at Schneider Electric”, revealed El Jarroudi. “The Gulf region is witnessing a rapid transformation in industrial automation and digitalization, and I’m eager to harness the power of Schneider Electric's energy-efficient solutions to drive growth and support our customers in their collective journey towards sustainability and digital transformation."

Schneider Electric remains committed to driving sustainable solutions and empowering communities to meet future energy needs. El Jarroudi’s appointment reaffirms Schneider Electric's dedication to advancing the industry while contributing to a more sustainable and digitally integrated future across the region.

