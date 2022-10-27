ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: The Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO) has elected His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of SAUDIA Group, as Chairman of its Executive Committee.



The AACO 55th Annual General Assembly, which is currently taking place in the UAE capital, elected a new Executive Committee of the chief executives of nine AACO member airlines.

The AACO also accepted Al-Omar’s invitation to host the AACO 56th Annual General Meeting next year in Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on his appointment, Al-Omar said, “I am proud to lead the Arab Air Carriers Organization as the region heads into a period of post-pandemic growth. As a body, we have the additional challenge of working towards our commitment to net-zero emissions target by 2050.

“At SAUDIA Group, we are committed to minimizing the environmental impact of our operations, in the air, on the ground and throughout our entire supply chain. I am confident, by working together, we can achieve these ambitious goals to create a better world for future generations and promote long-term environmental sustainability in line with The Saudi Aviation Strategy.”

He thanked the Executive Committee for placing their trust in him.

About SAUDIA Group

SAUDIA Group is one of the largest aviation conglomerates in the MENA region. The Group has played a key role in developing the industry through its 12 subsidiaries and strategic business units, which deliver world-class air transport, cargo, ground services, logistics, maintenance, catering, private aviation, real estate, training, and medical services.

SAUDIA Group’s flagship entity Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) is the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia and one of the Middle East’s leading airlines. The Group also serves various segments of passengers through its subsidiaries including flyadeal for economy travelers, SAUDIA Private Aviation (SPA) for elite travelers, and the SAUDIA Royal Fleet for Saudi Arabia Royal Family. Meanwhile, its MRO division SAUDIA Aerospace Engineering Industries (SAEI) offers aircraft maintenance and manufacturing across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and North America. Prince Sultan Aviation Academy (PSAA), the training arm of the group, is the largest aviation training academy in the MENA region.

The group also provides uninterrupted logistics and cargo-handling services through SAUDIA Cargo and Saudi Logistics Services (SAL). In addition, Saudi Airlines Catering and Saudi Ground Services Co. (SGS) offer a comprehensive range of catering and ground-handling services. The group offers medical services specialized in aviation through Medical Fakeeh and the Saudi Arabian Real Estate Development manages and invest in real estate for SAUDIA Group.

