Saeed Al Ghamdi, CEO of Al Nahdi Family Office, takes the number of Saudi nationals on GII Holding LLC’s Board to three, alongside Fawaz Al Tamimi (Chair of GII Saudi Arabia) and Mohammed Alhassan

Riyadh: Gulf Islamic Investments group (GII) has welcomed Mr Saeed Saleh Al Ghamdi to the Board of GII Holding LLC, strengthening its representation of Saudi nationals on its Board of Directors, as GII’s activities expand across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2024.

Saeed Saleh Al Ghamdi is Chief Executive Officer of Al Nahdi Family Office. Al Nahdi Family Office became GII shareholders this summer, injecting further growth capital into GII and underlining GII group’s continued attractiveness to Gulf investors.

Mr. Al Ghamdi, a strategic leader with over 26 years of experience in management and finance, held previous positions as Senior Director for Financial Planning and Analysis at Al Nahdi Medical Company, then Group Chief Financial Officer at Fakeeh Care. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in accounting from King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals, Dhahran, and an MBA from King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah. Mr Al Ghamdi has also attended several leadership programs, including the Saudi Oxford Advanced Management and Leadership Program at the University of Oxford.

The recent activities of GII, a leading Shari’ah-compliant global alternative investment company with over US$4.5 billion of assets under management (AUM), include a logistics joint venture with Jeddah-based Logipoint in May 2024, after selling a majority stake in its UAE logistics business to Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) the previous month. GII conducted a second transaction with BAM in the UAE in late June, as part of a BAM-led consortium acquiring the GEMS network of schools in a transaction that Bloomberg described as “one of the largest private equity deals in the Gulf”.

Mohammed Alhassan and Pankaj Gupta, GII’s co-founders and co-CEOs, commented, “We are delighted to be able to add Saeed Al Ghamdi’s wide experience and impressive contacts in the GII Board, as it delivers strategic direction to GII’s operations across Saudi Arabia and more widely in the GCC”. They added, “The addition of Al Nahdi Family Office’s growth capital and executive experience strengthens GII group’s growth strategy and capabilities within the Kingdom, which already includes a CMA banking licence for GII Saudi Arabia, the acquisition of Emad Bakeries in Jeddah and a significant stake in the Abeer Medical Company within the last six months”.



