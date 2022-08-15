Abu Dhabi, UAE: Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye, announced today the appointment of Carole Gemayel as Corporate Director of Environment, Health and Safety. As the group continues to drive its tenacious expansion plans, environmental impact remains a key priority for the pioneering hospitality group.

As Corporate Director, Gemayel will be responsible for further enhancing the company’s sustainability vision, delivering on Rotana’s longstanding commitment to being a responsible and environmentally conscious business. In her new role, Gemayel will take charge of engaging with the Rotana team to innovate, develop and implement new management systems that meet and exceed compliance across environmental and safety aspects relating to Rotana’s operations and activities.

Commenting on the announcement, Guy Hutchinson, President and CEO of Rotana, said: “Sustainability lies at the heart of Rotana’s operations. Gemayel’s extensive expertise will help us to achieve a robust sustainability programme that is aligned with our core values. With sustainability increasingly becoming a must-have priority for travellers, it is vital we continue providing our guests an enhanced experience when staying at any of our hotels and resorts.”

With over a decade of experience in the industry, Gemayel boasts an extensive list of credentials with roles including Area Environmental, Health and Safety Manager. Most recently, she served as Environmental, Health and Sustainability Consultant and Trainer supporting several clients in Lebanon performing internal audits and spearheading solutions for improvement. Previously, she served as Traceability, Food Safety and Regulation Officer at the Grand Moulin de Paris (Groupe NutriXo) in Paris.

Gemayel commented: “I am proud to be joining Rotana - a brand truly committed and focused on delivering its sustainability objectives as it continues to develop its diverse portfolio. As a global business with an ambitious expansion strategy, I am looking forward to working on new initiatives and programmes that build on the group’s past activities including energy optimization, reduction in water consumption, and improved efficiency in waste management.”

Renowned for its sustainable best practices in the region and within the industry, Rotana has actively engaged in multiple initiatives following the launch of its Global Corporate Sustainability Platform Rotana Earth in 2013. The platform provides a comprehensive framework that addresses environmental, economic and social sustainability, that is implemented across Rotana's entire portfolio of new and operating hotels, hotel apartments and resorts.

-Ends-

About Rotana:

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include, Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.

Further information on any Rotana property, its brands or reservations can be obtained by visiting rotana.com or by contacting one of the regional sales offices.

For all media inquiries contact:

Nour Chaoui

Q Communications

nour.c@qcomms.ae