Dubai: Binance, the world’s largest virtual assets exchange by volume and users, has appointed Stephanie Emile as the new General Manager for Dubai. Assuming the role in August 2024, Emile brings a wealth of experience in digital and electronic trading systems and will play a crucial role in advancing Binance’s growth and operational capabilities across the region.

Emile has an extensive background in the financial sector, having held prominent roles at BNP Paribas as Deputy Head of Electronic (eFX) Client and Digital Solutions, and at Barclays Capital, where she contributed to building and monitoring client credit risk and held various positions within the FX space. This background has enabled Stephanie to seamlessly transition into the fast-paced virtual asset space. She brings with her the ability to bridge the gap between client focus and technology, with a keen eye for both retail and institutional usage.

Since joining Binance in 2022 as Head of Operations Dubai, Stephanie’s success is setting new standards for women in the blockchain industry. Her role in ensuring regulatory compliance and driving the company’s expansion was vital in securing the Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) licence from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. This landmark achievement allows Binance to offer its full range of product offerings to more customers and institutional investors from across the region.

The virtual asset sector is in its early stages of regulatory framework development and adoption. As a rapidly evolving industry, it is still navigating the complexities of compliance and establishing standards, while simultaneously gaining further user and institutional growth. Within the past two years, Emile has contributed in cementing Binance’s reputation as a leader in compliance and innovation. The VASP license, secured in June, has expanded Binance’s service offerings to include margin, futures, and options trading for qualified investors and users, as well as lending, borrowing, and investment products. Additionally, it addresses customer concerns by introducing fiat on-ramp services, setting the stage for broader market penetration and innovation.

Further emphasizing the importance of enhancing service accessibility across the UAE, Emile’s strategic priorities will include institutional adoption, enhancing regulatory compliance, and promoting educational initiatives, such as Binance Academy. Her vision ensures that current users have access to a wider spectrum of services while lowering the barriers for new virtual assets users and enthusiasts.

“I am honored to step into this new role at such a pivotal time for Binance. As we navigate the ever-evolving regulatory landscape, I look forward to leading our team of experts in driving innovation, exploring new growth opportunities, and expanding our offering in Dubai” said Stephanie Emile, General Manager, Binance Dubai.

Stephanie’s appointment underscores her exceptional ability to navigate complex challenges and drive transformation, positioning her as a key player in the future of Binance’s digital finance endeavors. Under her guidance, the company is poised to redefine the future of virtual assets and set new benchmarks for excellence in the industry.

