Cairo – Pfizer announced the appointment of Amr Seif as the Cluster Lead for Egypt, Levant, and Iraq (ELI) and Country Manager for Egypt effective September 15, 2024. Amr will be responsible for leading Pfizer’s operations in the cluster and bringing scientific breakthroughs in vaccines, oncology, rare diseases, internal medicine, hospitals, and inflammation and immunology to these markets.

In his new role, Amr will drive strategic initiatives aimed to facilitate equitable access of Pfizer’s latest treatments to patients through cooperating with the governments and working closely with healthcare professionals in the cluster.

Commenting on his recent appointment, Amr said: “I am excited to lead Pfizer’s operations in Egypt, Levant and Iraq Cluster and to collaborate with my colleagues to continue to grow our cluster, drive health equity and innovation and make a positive impact on the lives of millions of patients. I also strive to continue transferring global technology to the region and investing in developing the capabilities of healthcare professionals to provide quality healthcare services to patients."

“As I take on the responsibilities of my new position, I aim to continue partnering with the governments in key healthcare initiatives that support the patient and collaborating with our partners from both the public and private sectors to provide quality healthcare to underprivileged people”, added Amr.

Amr brings over 22 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, having held various leadership positions including Area Lead for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) at Astellas in 2020 and General Manager for the Middle East, North and Sub-Saharan Africa in 2017.

He began his career at MSD Egypt in 2004 then he joined Hoffmann-La Roche pharmaceuticals in Egypt, where he held several leadership positions, and he was appointed Country Manager for the UAE in 2012.

Amr has a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacology from Cairo University and a Master of Business Administration in Marketing from the Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport.