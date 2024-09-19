Dubai, UAE: Adriatic 42 has appointed Eric Robert-Peillard as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking a new chapter in the company’s journey to becoming a leading player in the global yachting industry.

Eric Robert-Peillard brings extensive experience and a proven track record in the yacht industry, particularly in the highly specialized field of superyacht care. Under his leadership, Adriatic 42 aims to elevate its superyacht services to establish the company and Porto Montenegro as the leading Mediterranean hub for superyacht owners, managers, and captains seeking exceptional service, value, and world-class facilities.

The strategic leadership change follows the recent appointment of David Margason as Chairman of Adriatic 42 earlier this summer.

David Margason, Chairman of Adriatic 42, said: "We are pleased to welcome Eric to his new role. With his strategic vision and collaborative leadership style, Eric will play a crucial role in advancing our mission to establish Adriatic 42 as the premier superyacht destination in the Mediterranean. His appointment reflects our shared commitment with Drydocks World to enhance our service offerings and drive growth in Montenegro's yachting industry.

Captain Rado Antolovic, PhD, CEO of Drydocks World, said: "We are entering an exciting phase of growth at Adriatic 42, which will further reinforce Montenegro's status as a key global yachting hub. I am confident that Eric's leadership will inspire innovation and uphold our highest quality and safety standards. We anticipate great success under his and David's guidance."

Eric Robert-Peillard, the newly appointed CEO, said: "I am honoured to lead Adriatic 42 and this talented team. With our strong strategy, I am excited about future growth opportunities. We aim to set new industry benchmarks in superyacht care and refit services, driven by our commitment to excellence and quality. I look forward to engaging with our partners and clients at the Monaco Yacht Show as we continue to elevate our service offerings."

Adriatic 42, the newly redeveloped superyacht service, repair, and refit shipyard in Bijela, is a joint venture between PM Holdings LLC, part of the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), and Drydocks World Dubai, a DP World company. Strategically positioned in the Bay of Kotor, it is located just 3 km from Porto Montenegro’s renowned superyacht marina and waterfront community.

Under the new leadership, Adriatic’s dedicated team of 100 employees is set to expand its influence and continue delivering exceptional services with a commitment to sustainability and innovation.

About Drydocks World

Over the past 40 years, Drydocks World, a DP World Company, has become a leading provider of marine and offshore services to the shipping, oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors. Conceived as an ambitious project under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum the late Ruler of Dubai, the yard is strategically located in a rapidly developing region of the world.

Drydocks World completes over 300 projects a year on average, with a record of handling 42 refurbishment projects simultaneously. Located next to Dubai’s Port Rashed, the yard is spread over 200 hectares and includes three graving docks and a floating dock, as well as more than 3,700m of berth space. It also boasts an in-house-built floating crane, which can lift 2,000 metric tonnes, including the weight of lifting gear for all types of heavy lift operations.

The facilities have allowed Drydocks World to break records in constructing some of the largest new build offshore fabrications in the world.

Drydocks World aims to consistently deliver excellence and achieve further success for the UAE’s maritime industry, positioning Drydocks World as an international yard of choice.

About PM Holdings LLC, Adriatic Marinas and Porto Montenegro

PM Holdings LLC is the ICD holding company of Adriatic Marinas, the owner, developer and operator of the Superyacht Marina and waterfront community situated in Tivat, in the Bay of Kotor, Montenegro.

Adriatic Marinas is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Investment Corporation Of Dubai and is a specialist developer and operator of waterfront and specialist yachting destinations. Porto Montenegro is the Mediterranean’s leading luxury yacht homeport and marina village. The state-of-the-art facility has been designed to cater to the advanced needs of all yachts, their owners, guests and crew with specific infrastructure for the largest yachts afloat. The marina currently has 455 berths, more than 350 delivered and sold-out luxury apartments, as well as 100+ units of ground floor retail made up of restaurants, bars, cafes, shops and amenities and a five star Regent Hotel with over 120 luxury suites and apartments. Constantly expanding, Porto Montenegro’s newest neighbourhood, Boka Place introduces 213 managed and private residencies alongside the first SIRO, a new fitness-infused hotel concept with Kerzner International.