Cairo, Egypt: Huawei Egypt has announced the appointment of Benjamin Hou as its new Chief Executive Officer. This strategic move aligns with the company’s ambitious vision to strengthen its market leadership in Egypt by accelerating digital transformation, advancing ICT development, and nurturing local talent to build a sustainable digital economy.

Benjamin Hou brings extensive experience to the role, having previously served as President of the Northern Africa Carrier Business Group. With over 20 years at Huawei, he has held several leadership positions across pre-sales, marketing, solution sales, and service support. His diverse expertise positions him well to lead Huawei’s digital transformation initiatives across Egypt’s public and private sectors.

Commenting on his new role, Benjamin Hou said: “I am honored to take on the role of CEO at Huawei Egypt, especially as we celebrate 25 years of groundbreaking innovation and partnership in the country. Over the past quarter-century, Huawei has been a contributor in shaping Egypt’s digital landscape, and I am committed to building on this foundation to drive even greater progress.”

He added, “Egypt remains a key market for Huawei, and I look forward to leading our efforts in accelerating its digital transformation. Huawei is committed to supporting Egypt’s ICT ecosystem, nurturing local talent, and delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses and communities alike. We will continue to drive sustainable growth and innovation, adapting to the evolving needs of our partners and customers, and working towards a fully connected and digital Egypt.”

Huawei has been a key player in the country’s ICT sector, with a strong legacy of technological advancement and industry leadership for over 25 years. The company is dedicated to providing innovative solutions, promoting sustainability, and investing in the local digital economy to ensure long-term growth and success.