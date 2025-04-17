DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dubai-born Dulsco Group, a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions, and Energy Recruitment Solutions, has announced the promotion of Antony Marke from Chief Operations Office to Chief Executive Office of Dulsco People.

Since joining the company in 2022, Antony has delivered exceptional initiatives including spearheading the creation of Dulsco’s Training Academy at the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) in Dubai South, which offers a large range of training capabilities for the industry groups’ Dulsco services. He has also overseen sustainability initiatives such as, the introduction of biofuels in the fleet—significantly reducing carbon emissions—and the deployment of electric buses to promote cleaner transportation. These efforts align with global sustainability goals, enhancing environmental responsibility while driving innovation in eco-friendly mobility solutions. Under his leadership, Dulsco People has expanded their core team to 80, added more than 50 new clients to the group’s portfolio, and ensured phenomenal growth of the entire Dulsco Group workforce from 14,000 in 2022 to 23,000 currently.

In his new role as CEO, Antony Marke will continue to build on the last three years of milestones and operational achievements, even more impressive given that he had to establish many core processes and policies following a three-year period that was affected by covid era.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Dulsco Group, David Stockton stated: "Antony has made not only a positive economic impact on Dulsco People in a relatively short space of time, but he has also delivered countless opportunities for operational success where our valued clients and Dulsco Group workforce are at the heart of all we do. Antony navigates a territory of providing cost-effective yet innovative and creative solutions for more than 2500 clients, and with his appointment to CEO we ensure the continued success of Dulsco People.”

Chief Executive Officer of Dulsco People, Antony Marke comments, “Having joined Dulsco People in April 2022, the opportunities to power better communities through workforce solutions tailored precisely to our clients’ needs have been numerous, however one of the key highlights for me which I think summarises what it means to be a part of Dulsco People is winning Team of the Year at the Customer Happiness Awards in 2022 and 2024. The Dulsco Aviation team in 2024 was awarded this coveted recognition for the efforts of more than 700 team members who sprang into action to assist our dnata client during the biggest rainfall in 75 years – which ground the country to a halt. From 170 additional team members joining the airports to alleviate the natural crisis, to individuals working 40-hour shifts – this is a testament to all those who make up our incredible Dulsco People operation and who I am very proud to lead.”

Dulsco People take a 360-degree approach to workforce solutions for more than 2500 clients – all requiring different types of workforce support and covering business operations from land, air and sea. With more than 23,000 people, from more than 70 different countries, Dulsco People pride itself making sure it understands client needs; delivering creative and innovative people solutions so clients have the right people at the right time.

About Dulsco Group

Dulsco Group is a UAE-born integrated solutions provider with a portfolio of businesses comprising: Dulsco Environment, Dulsco People, Parisima and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR).

Launched in 1935 as a workforce solutions provider, Dulsco Group has evolved to become a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions, and Energy Recruitment Solutions servicing over 3,700 clients across a range of sectors.

