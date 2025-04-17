Rokstone, the International Speciality (Re)Insurance MGA, part of the Aventum Group, has announced the appointment of Giles Hussey as SEO of Rokstone DIFC, subject to regulatory approval.

Giles is widely regarded as one of the leading experts in Specialty reinsurance lines in the region. He has more than 20 years’ experience in the MENA region and a 35 year career with extensive reinsurance broking and underwriting experience across the London, Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific markets. He will join Rokstone following his notice period from Guy Carpenter where he was Managing Director, Head of Facultative IMEA for the last four years. Prior to this he founded Dubai-based Specialty MGA, Malakite, which was subsequently sold to another MGA. He also spent five years at Swiss Re Corporate Solutions as Head of MENA in Dubai. He was CEO for Middle East & Asia and Group Head of Business Development for Lancashire Insurance Group for three years and served nine years as Senior Vice President at Marsh in South Africa, Dubai and Perth, after starting his career in the London market as an Energy broker for JLT Specialty.

Rokstone DIFC is authorised and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). It received regulatory approval from the DFSA in August last year and is quickly building a reputation for being the most dynamic MGA in the region. It will offer a broad range of Specialty risk solutions including Direct & Facultative Property, Construction, Aviation, Marine Cargo and Energy, supported by a strong selection of A-rated capacity from long term carrier partners.

Ian Anson, Global CEO of Rokstone, comments: “We’re excited to welcome Giles on board. The launch of our operation in Dubai has given us that all important local presence, capturing regional business in MENA and expanding our offering to its carriers. Our approach combining an entrepreneurial spirit with specialist knowledge, use of technology and disciplined underwriting, has been well received. With Giles at the helm we have secured an ideal partner in the region. His character and ambition reflect the Rokstone culture, and his deep expertise is ideally placed to support our growth in the region.”

Rokstone is one of the world’s largest MGAs, with offices in the UK, Europe, USA, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. It is a leading specialist MGA serving the needs of international (re)insurance brokers in specialty lines of business. It currently underwrites USD 1.1bn GWP in several specialty lines including Property, Power Generation, Marine, Aviation, Cedant led Fac, Agriculture, Construction & Engineering, A&H, Professional Indemnity, and D&O.

Rokstone is the International Speciality (Re)Insurance MGA, part of the Aventum Group. Aventum is a one of the world’s leading and fastest growing independent Specialty insurance groups, trading more than USD 1.86bn GWP annually, with 17 offices globally. Through its international (Re)Insurance Broking arm Consilium, and its global MGA operation, Rokstone, it offers clients a range of specialist and niche solutions in all lines of Property & Casualty (re)insurance globally.

