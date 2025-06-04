Dubai, UAE: Sitting on the shores of Marjan Island, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island continues to stand out in Ras Al Khaimah’s competitive market for its seamless blend of relaxation and adventure. As the resort continues to evolve alongside emerging trends and guest preferences, four dynamic leaders join the team, each bringing fresh perspectives and unique expertise. With Ansen Sousa as Director of Human Resources, Mohamed Hegab as Director of Engineering, Erica Quintero as Quality Manager, and Mahesh Ariyanathan as Recreation Manager, the property is poised to further elevate both hotel operations and the overall guest journey.



A seasoned professional with over 14 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Ansen Sousa joins the DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island team as the new Director of Human Resources. Throughout his career, Ansen has built a reputation as a passionate, results-driven leader who always puts his team first. Prior to this role, Ansen worked at several Hilton properties, most recently serving as HR Manager at DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences, where he oversaw over 200 team members, introduced a performance management system that boosted engagement and productivity, and modernised onboarding processes.



In addition to this, Ansen is a certified Hilton and DoubleTree Brand Trainer and a recent recipient of the 2024 HRME Award for HR Department of the Year. Combining his proven track record with his deep understanding of the brand, Ansen is set to shape a workplace culture that empowers its team and reflects the brand’s evolving vision.



Also familiar with the brand, Mohamed Hegab will ensure the property’s infrastructure continues to meet world-class standards as the new Director of Engineering. Always leading by example and maintaining open communication with his team members, Mohamed has spent the past 13 years in hospitality engineering and facility management across the UAE, Oman, and Egypt. Most recently, Mohamed’s role as Chief Engineer at Hilton Garden Inn Dubai saw him recognised as Hilton EMEA’s Engineering Leader of the Year 2023, while overseeing a range of high-impact projects, including integrating smart room controls, and leading major refurbishments.



Now, Mohamed’s forward-thinking approach and natural leadership skills will help shape the next chapter of DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, enhancing operational efficiency, elevating sustainability efforts, and ensuring a seamless experience for every guest.



Stepping into the role of Quality Manager, the property welcomes seasoned hotelier Erica Quintero. With over a decade of experience working in front-of-office operations for some of the most prestigious luxury hospitality brands in the UAE and Qatar, Erica tackles every challenge with empathy, adaptability, and results in mind. Fluent in four languages, she thrives in fast-paced multicultural environments and has successfully led guest-facing departments such as concierge, guest relations, and VIP services.



Her skills also span revenue generation, leading and developing high-performing teams, and optimising operations through effective budget and expense management. In her new position, Erica will apply her 360-degree view of hospitality operations to work behind the scenes, driving quality assurance and service consistency at the resort, ensuring stays that not only meet but exceed guest expectations.



As the final addition to the leadership team, Mahesh Ariyanathan assumes the role of Recreation Manager, bringing with him a decade of experience in the UAE’s hospitality scene across both lifestyle and luxury properties. Leveraging a strong understanding of local guest preferences, Mahesh will oversee and enhance operations across the hotel’s spa, recreation, and beach facilities. Always putting himself in the guest’s shoes, he tackles each project with a focus on both creating standout experiences and driving operational performance.



In his previous role, he managed recreation across four hotel brands, leading a cross-property team of over 40 employees, all while balancing the launch of a highly successful wellness programme. His leadership style, rooted in service, accountability, and team development, makes him a natural fit to elevate the resort’s family-friendly offerings and deliver memorable moments for guests of all ages.



Pieter Van Beugen, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, shared, ‘We are delighted to welcome such a strong group of professionals to our team. Their diverse backgrounds and fresh energy will undoubtedly play a key role in enhancing the guest experience across every touchpoint, continuing to raise the bar for hospitality in the region.’

With these strategic appointments, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island continues to strengthen its leadership team, ensuring that the property remains at the forefront of delivering world-class hospitality for many years to come.



About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 8,600 properties and nearly 1.3 million rooms, in 139 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 218 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.



About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in the world’s most sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, X and Instagram.



About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of nearly 700 hotels with more than 155,000 rooms across nearly 60 countries and territories. For more than 55 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its iconic, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, to serving the local community. DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings and meetings and events spaces. Experience a comfortable stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about DoubleTree by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/doubletree, and follow the brand on Facebook, X and Instagram.



About Hilton Honors

Hilton Honors is the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s world-class brands comprising more than 8,600 properties in 139 countries and territories. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where members can check in, choose and access their room using Digital Key. Hilton Honors offers more than 218 million members hundreds of ways to earn and redeem Points, including with select co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem Points for free nights, purchases on Amazon, exclusive experiences, charitable contributions and more. The program is free to join and travelers can enroll online at hiltonhonors.com. Learn more about Hilton Honors at stories.hilton.com/hiltonhonors, and follow Hilton Honors on Facebook, X and Instagram.