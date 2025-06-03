The company’s first female leader in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain brings over a decade of tech leadership to drive customer success and regional growth

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, today announced the appointment of Sara Al-Alsheikh as Regional Vice President (RVP) and Managing Director for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain, amid rising demand for AI-powered automation adoption across the Gulf.

Based in Riyadh, Al-Alsheikh will lead UiPath’s go-to-market and customer success strategy across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain and act as Managing Director of the UiPath regional hub, headquartered in Riyadh. Al-Alsheikh will focus on accelerating growth in key sectors such as government, banking, oil and gas, and others, strengthening UiPath’s partner ecosystem, and driving customer success across large-scale digital transformation initiatives.

Agentic Automation Momentum Across the Gulf

The Gulf region is experiencing a significant surge in digital transformation initiatives, with organizations increasingly adopting advanced automation technologies to enhance efficiency and competitiveness. UiPath is at the forefront of this evolution, enabling local businesses and governments to develop and orchestrate complex AI-powered automation deployments through seamless integration of AI agents, software robots, and human collaboration.

Thanks to her exceptional track record of proven success having worked closely with UiPath customers in the region since joining in 2023 as Director of Public Sector and Public Investment Fund (PIF), Al-Alsheikh's appointment aligns with this momentum. Furthermore, it is placing UiPath in a solid position to further support the Gulf's ambitious Vision 2030 objectives by fostering innovation and driving sustainable growth across key sectors, while also supporting gender inclusion goals.

Sara’s appointment reflects the Kingdom’s ongoing transformation and growing emphasis on empowering women in leadership as part of Vision 2030. With over a decade of experience at global technology firms including HP, IBM, and SAP, she represents a new generation of Saudi leaders driving innovation, inclusion, and sustainable growth across the region’s technology landscape.

"I could not be more thrilled to step into this leadership role at such a pivotal time when the Kingdom is accelerating its digital transformation roadmap and making AI a cornerstone of its strategy. At the same time, UiPath has reached a pinnacle of innovation through the recent relaunch of the UiPath Platform as the first enterprise-grade platform for agentic automation on the market” said Sara Al-Alsheikh, Regional Vice President and Managing Director for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain at UiPath. "My mission is to help our clients reimagine how work gets done faster, smarter, and more autonomously thanks to agentic automation, with UiPath at the core of their innovation journey."

"Sara’s leadership is a strategic asset for UiPath and a symbol of what’s possible when talent, vision, and inclusion intersect," said Zakaria Haltout, Area Vice President Middle East and Africa at UiPath. "She brings not only invaluable regional insight but also the drive to execute at scale, and we are excited to see her lead our next chapter of growth."

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.