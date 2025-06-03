Abu Dhabi, UAE – Agthia Group PJSC (“Agthia” or “the Group”), one of the region’s leading food and beverage companies, today announced the appointment of Jeroen Nijs as Group Chief Financial Officer.

This appointment marks a strategic step in Agthia’s journey to further strengthen its financial infrastructure, accelerate transformation, and deepen its focus on long-term value creation, resilience, and operational excellence.

Bringing over 25 years of international leadership experience, Jeroen has held senior finance roles at global FMCG companies including Flora Food Group, Mondelēz International, Danone and PepsiCo. Most recently, he served as Global Deputy CFO of Flora Food Group, a USD 3.5 billion consumer packaged goods company. During his time, he introduced AI-enabled Revenue Growth Management, steered post-carve-out performance improvements and oversaw global commercial and supply-chain finance, as well as FP&A functions. During his tenure at Mondelēz Europe, he held several key positions, including Finance Director M&A, Category CFO for the Meals business and Head of Asset Management & Treasury. Jeroen has a track record of talent development and has consistently built high-performing finance teams. He holds a Master of Science in Business & Information Systems Engineering from the University of Hasselt in Belgium.

Salmeen Al Ameri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Agthia Group, commented: “Jeroen joins Agthia at a key moment in our transformation journey, as we sharpen our focus on operational excellence, financial discipline, and long-term resilience. His global expertise, digital mindset, and strong track record in driving financial innovation will be instrumental as we build a more agile, data-driven organization. Beyond his technical capabilities, Jeroen brings a leadership style rooted in collaboration and integrity - qualities that align closely with Agthia’s values and future ambition. I look forward to working with him as we create lasting value for our shareholders, empower our people, and strengthen our position as a responsible, future-focused F&B leader.”

Jeroen Nijs, Group Chief Financial Officer of Agthia Group, added: “It is a privilege to join Agthia at such a pivotal time. The Group’s ambitious vision and clear sense of purpose resonate strongly with my own values as a finance leader, as well as my passion for combining purpose with performance. Together with the talented leadership team and colleagues, I look forward to driving the next chapter of Agthia’s transformation by building an agile, data-driven and consumer-centric organisation that delivers sustainable, profitable growth and elevates Agthia’s relevance on the global FMCG stage.”

Hala Hobeiche Katounas, who served as the Group’s Interim CFO from January 2025, will resume her responsibilities as Head of Mergers and Acquisitions.

About Agthia

Agthia Group PJSC (ADX: AGTHIA) is one of the region’s leading food and beverage companies headquartered in Abu Dhabi and part of ADQ, an active sovereign investor focused on critical infrastructure and global supply chains. Established in 2004, Agthia has evolved into a diversified, multi-category F&B leader with a strong regional footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Turkey, and Jordan. The Group’s integrated portfolio includes market-leading brands across four key categories: Water & Food (Al Ain Water, Al Bayan, VOSS, Alpin, Campa Cola, SunRice, Al Ain Food), Snacking (Al Foah, BMB, Abu Auf, Al Faysal Bakery & Sweets), Protein and Frozen (Nabil Foods, Atyab, Al Ain Frozen Vegetables), and Agri-Business (Grand Mills, Agrivita). With more than 12,000 employees across its operations, Agthia’s products reach consumers in over 60 markets worldwide.

