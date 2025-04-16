Cairo – REDCON Properties announced the appointment of Ahmad Touni as Chief Executive Officer, marking a pivotal step in cementing the company’s strategic position within Egypt’s dynamic real estate sector. This leadership transition comes at a time of ongoing sustainable growth and significant project expansion.

With over 35 years of experience across architecture, construction, project and facilities management, and real estate development, Touni brings a wealth of industry insight and a proven track record. Throughout his career, he has led numerous strategic initiatives that have delivered accelerated growth and maximized return on investment. Known for managing multicultural teams and pioneering innovative practices, Touni is recognized as one of the early adopters of progressive development models that have reshaped Egypt’s real estate landscape. He is also a member of the UN Global Compact Network.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ahmad Touni as CEO of REDCON Properties. His deep expertise and remarkable achievements in real estate development make him exceptionally qualified to lead the company into its next phase of growth and innovation,” commented Eng. Tarek El-Gamal, Chairman of REDCON Properties. “We are confident that he will build on the success that we’ve achieved in recent years and elevate the company’s position as a leading real estate developer. His experience in managing large-scale projects and developing transformative strategies will be instrumental in driving sustainable development across our portfolio."

Prior to joining REDCON Properties, Touni served as CEO of La Vista Developments in 2021, where he led a strategic transformation and established a robust corporate structure governed by sound governance principles. He also held the position of CDO at City Edge Developments, playing a key role in overseeing the delivery of landmark real estate projects. Earlier, he was CEO of Smart Villages Development and Management in 2016, where he successfully rebranded the company and enhanced its status as Egypt’s premier business hub.

Among his most notable accomplishments was his tenure at Al-Futtaim Real Estate Group, where he led the development of Cairo Festival City, a flagship integrated development encompassing residential, commercial, hospitality, and entertainment components. Touni also contributed to key national initiatives, serving as a member of the technical committee at the Ministry of Culture for the Grand Egyptian Museum project and as a board member of the Shorouk City Authority.

Touni holds a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from Ain Shams University, class of 1980.

About REDCON properties:

REDCON Properties was established in 2019 as the development arm of REDCON Group, specializing in mixed-use real estate projects. The Company operates with sustainability as its core value, where it leads the Egyptian real estate sector in the implementation of sustainable building and green architecture, with Golden Gate as its first flagship project. REDCON Properties derives its heritage from 30 years of experience with REDCON Constructions, which delivered more than 200 projects, among which are El Alamein Towers, Maspero Towers, Mansoura University, ABB, Pharco, Electrolux, First Abu Dhabi Bank – the Company’s first green building that received a LEED silver certificate for its leadership in energy-saving designs and conservation of the environment.