Dubai, UAE – The Public Relations and Communications Association MENA (PRCA MENA) - the world’s biggest PR body - is pleased to announce the appointment of Conrad Egbert as its new Head. Conrad brings with him a wealth of experience marking a new chapter for PRCA MENA focused on enhancing credibility, ethical standards and inclusivity across the industry.

With Conrad at the helm, PRCA MENA will expand its reach and offerings, embracing students and individual members alongside corporate professionals. The association is committed to setting the highest ethical standards and will provide more top-notch training opportunities featuring global experts, keeping PRCA MENA as the leading voice of public relations in the region.

Head of PRCA MENA, Conrad Egbert, said:

“I’m incredibly humbled that the PRCA MENA has entrusted me to lead it into the foreseeable future. As a journalist and the founder of E+H - a strategic communications consultancy based in the UAE, I have a deep understanding of both sides of the communications industry. While I am committed to taking the PRCA MENA to new heights, I am also passionate about fostering a culture of collaboration, inclusivity and mental well-being. If there is anything that is crystal clear to me today, it is that change lies with us.”

Melissa Cannon, PRCA International Director, said:

"Conrad’s appointment signals a renewed focus on strengthening our ethical framework and enhancing the professional development of our members across the MENA region. His journalistic integrity and global outlook are exactly what we need to guide PRCA MENA into its next phase of growth and inclusivity."

PRCA CEO, James Hewes, said:

"Conrad’s background and commitment to excellence make him a brilliant choice to lead PRCA MENA. His approach combines a rigorous journalistic mindset with a strong dedication to professional ethics, which will undoubtedly resonate with our members. I am confident that Conrad will bring fresh perspectives and drive impactful initiatives that will shape the future of PR in the region."

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.

