Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo Inc., has appointed Gaurav Nigam as the Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa region. In his new role, Gaurav will oversee the expansion of Hexnode’s sales operations and alliances partnerships, scaling the company’s revenue and further strengthening its presence in the Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) market across the MEA region.

Gaurav brings more than 28 years of seasoned expertise in sales leadership across Cloud services, IT infrastructure, and Digital Transformation. Prior to joining Hexnode, Gaurav served as the Vice President of Sales at Cloud4C Technologies, where he drove remarkable revenue growth, exceeding 110% of the target with $4.5 million in FY23. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions at renowned companies such as Wipro, Huawei, TCL, Reliance, and Bharti Airtel.



Throughout his career, Gaurav has consistently exceeded sales targets and built strategic partnerships with major enterprise clients. His proven track record of leading large teams, crafting innovative sales strategies, and fostering lasting partnerships will be key to driving Hexnode’s growth in the MEA region. Gaurav's focus will extend beyond immediate revenue goals, emphasizing long-term objectives aligned with Hexnode’s vision. With his extensive experience, Hexnode is well-positioned to tap into the significant growth potential in both regions.

Hexnode is a leading provider of unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions, empowering organizations to streamline device management, enhance security, and improve operational efficiency from a centralized platform. With a focus on flexibility and scalability, Hexnode supports a wide range of devices across all major operating systems, including Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Fire OS, and Apple TV.

Commenting on Gaurav Nigam’s appointment, Vikas Bakshi, SVP Global Strategic Alliances at Hexnode, said, “Gaurav’s extensive experience in India and the Middle East, where he has led large teams and worked with enterprise and government clients, will be crucial in driving Hexnode’s growth in the Middle East and Africa region. His ability to build strong partnerships with system integrators, telecom providers, and consulting firms will help us meet the needs of businesses and drive strategic growth in the MEA region.” Vikas added, “In an era of rapidly evolving technology, I’m confident that Gaurav’s business acumen will greatly influence how we adapt to new markets, and customer needs in the region, driving Hexnode’s growth in the region.”

On his appointment, Gaurav Nigam said, “I am thrilled to join Hexnode at a time when the company is poised to become a global leader in the UEM and cybersecurity sector. I look forward to contributing to Hexnode’s journey by developing transformative products while upholding the company’s values and culture. My key objectives include driving substantial revenue growth, forming strategic relationships, and nurturing the next generation of sales leaders. I am excited to collaborate with leaders across the Middle East and Africa regions.”

About Hexnode

Hexnode, an award-winning cloud-based UEM solution from Mitsogo Inc., is committed to helping businesses efficiently manage their device fleets. Recognizing the importance of corporate data and the rise of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, Hexnode strives to introduce intelligent technologies to safeguard devices against threats and theft. It offers comprehensive endpoint management solutions compatible with major platforms, including Android, Windows, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, and tvOS. The platform offers a free trial for those interested in exploring its capabilities.