Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Rotana, the Middle East’s leading hospitality management company, has announced the appointment of Ghassan Dalal as Country General Manager for Iraq & Turkey, in addition to his continuing role as General Manager of Babylon Rotana, Baghdad.

The move reflects Rotana’s commitment to building leadership depth in markets central to its regional growth strategy, as Iraq and Turkey emerge as focal points for tourism investment and long-term hospitality demand.

With more than 27 years of international hospitality experience across the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the GCC, Ghassan Dalal brings a wealth of expertise in managing diverse hotel categories and navigating complex market environments. His career spans senior leadership positions in Iraq, Qatar, Sudan, Egypt, Nigeria, Canada, and Lebanon.

Ghassan has served Rotana in multiple senior roles for over a decade, including as General Manager of Al Salam Rotana Khartoum, Cluster General Manager of Erbil Rotana & Erbil Arjaan, and General Manager of Oryx Rotana Doha. Since 2021, he has led Babylon Rotana in Baghdad, positioning the property as one of the capital’s premier luxury destinations and a flagship for Rotana’s commitment to quality service in the Iraqi market.

Throughout his career, Ghassan has been recognised with several industry accolades, including Rotana’s General Manager of the Year, Achiever of the Year Award, World Tourism Star of the Year, and Best General Manager in Iraq at the Haute Grandeur Global Awards. A graduate of Cornell University’s Hospitality Management Program, he is known for his ability to combine operational excellence with a people-first leadership approach that prioritises guest satisfaction and colleague development.

Leadership Priorities for Key Growth Markets

In his expanded mandate, Ghassan will oversee all Rotana properties across Iraq and Turkey, ensuring operational alignment with the company’s global standards while empowering General Managers to deliver world-class guest experiences. He will champion Rotana’s growth in both markets by driving market expansion, developing local talent, and embedding the company’s culture, values, and service excellence across all teams.

His priorities will also include enhancing operational efficiency, reinforcing sustainability in day-to-day practices, and showcasing the rich cultural and historical appeal of Iraq and Turkey to strengthen their positioning as leading hospitality destinations and support broader economic growth.

Eddy Tannous, Chief Operating Officer at Rotana, added: “Ghassan represents the resilience, adaptability, and service-first mindset that defines Rotana. His appointment comes at a pivotal time when both Iraq and Turkey are opening new pathways for hospitality investment. With his proven track record and deep understanding of the region, Ghassan will be instrumental in advancing Rotana’s strategy, strengthening our leadership position, and delivering long-term value for our guests, partners, and communities.”

Speaking on his appointment, Ghassan Dalal, Country General Manager – Iraq & Turkey at Rotana, said: “This new role is a privilege and an opportunity to drive Rotana’s impact in two markets with extraordinary potential. By investing in people, setting new benchmarks for service, and strengthening our presence, I am committed to showcasing Iraq and Turkey as destinations ready to welcome the world with pride.”

Rotana currently operates 4 properties in Iraq, including landmark hotels in Baghdad and Erbil, and 7 properties in Turkey, with 2 additional hotels under development in Iraq

These openings will further expand the company’s portfolio of 79 operating properties in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Turkey, reflecting Rotana’s ongoing growth momentum in key regional destinations.

About Rotana

Rotana is the premier hospitality brand originating from the Middle East, managing an extensive portfolio of over 114 operational and pipeline properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye. The company is dedicated to significant international growth, building on its regional leadership to provide exceptional experiences and value to guests worldwide. Guided by its unique brand promise, “Treasured Time”, Rotana consistently addresses the diverse needs of its guests through its thoughtfully curated brand portfolio, including Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana, and The Residences by Rotana.

For more information, please visit www.rotana.com

