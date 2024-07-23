Recognising her steadfast dedication and contributions to the property over the years, Marichu’s recent promotion will allow her to have an even greater influence in shaping the company culture at the hotel

Dubai, UAE: Dedicated to rewarding hard work and talented individuals, Rixos Premium Dubai, the lifestyle destination celebrated for its luxury and exceptional service, is delighted to announce the promotion of Ms. Marichu Estole to the role of Assistant Director Talent and Culture. An innovative personality at the hotel for the last number of years, this promotion highlights her exceptional dedication, leadership, and passion for shaping the company culture and nurturing talent within the organisation.

Hailing from the Philippines, Marichu Estole will now oversee Talent and Culture operations in her new role. Throughout her tenure at Rixos Premium Dubai, Marichu has exhibited remarkable dedication, leadership, and a genuine passion for fostering a positive company culture. Her efforts in championing employee development initiatives, Corporate Social Responsibility, and nurturing talent across all departments have been instrumental in the hotel’s success. Notably, she initiated impactful CSR initiatives such as the Blood Donation Camp, Breast Cancer and Mental Health Awareness programs, International Day of Education with Dubai College of Tourism, and World Autism Awareness activities.

With nearly two decades of progressive experience in the hospitality industry, Marichu’s expertise is invaluable to Rixos Premium Dubai. Originally earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Lyceum of the Philippines in March 2002, in 2015, she furthered her education by obtaining a degree in Human Resources Management from The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management. Her academic background and extensive experience in the hospitality industry have equipped her with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel, and her proven track record of success bolsters this.

Marichu had joined Rixos Premium Dubai in January 2018 as an Assistant Talent and Culture Manager before her exceptional performance and leadership qualities led to her promotion to Talent and Culture Manager in October 2021. Over the years, Marichu has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of hospitality management while her expertise in succession planning, talent strategy, change management, and HR transformation has been pivotal in driving the hotel’s success. Under her leadership, the employee turnover rate decreased significantly this year, dropping to 30.3% from 38.6% last year.

Commenting on the promotion, Turgay Erdogan, the General Manager of Rixos Premium Dubai, said, “We are incredibly proud to announce the promotion of Marichu Estole to Assistant Director Talent and Culture. Her dedication to the hotel and her incredible passion for nurturing talent have been instrumental in shaping our company’s culture and driving employee engagement. We are confident that in her new role, Marichu will continue to lead initiatives that enhance our organisational structure and contribute to the ongoing success and growth of Rixos Premium Dubai.”

Rixos Premium Dubai takes great pride in recognising and promoting talented individuals within its ranks. Marichu Estole’s promotion reflects the hotel’s commitment to fostering a supportive and empowering workplace. Her continued efforts to attract, develop, and retain top talent, coupled with her leadership in enhancing organisational culture and employee engagement strategies, will undoubtedly contribute to the hotel’s success for many years to come.