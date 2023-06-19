The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Young, as Chief Executive Officer. Justin will join RICS as CEO on 5 July 2023.

Justin was appointed by RICS Governing Council to continue to lead the transformation of RICS, including delivery of an excellent experience for staff, members, and stakeholders. He has an impressive background in operational management and business transformation programmes, including those focussed on customer experience. Justin has come from the Real Estate sector, and has a wealth of experience within the real estate and professional services sector over the last 25 years. Justin’s global experience has included working and living in South-East Asia, Europe and the UK.

Most recently Justin was the Chief Operating Officer at Global Real Estate Consultant, Knight Frank, and has a strong track record in successfully leading and growing teams through a strong focus on culture and staff development. He has also spent time in the military, including commanding a tank troop on ‘Operation Desert Storm’ in the 1990s.

Justin has built successful partnerships and alliances between firms in global networks, and has established operations in new locations. This is something RICS will continue to strive to lead on as it cultivates partnerships across the built environment and with its professionals to address the challenges of today in support of the public interest.

Another of Justin’s key interests is the promotion of diversity in real estate, and he has driven Business Balance initiatives across gender, race and faith, LGBTQ+; health and wellbeing, and has been involved with the cross sector ‘Changing the Face of Property’ initiative.

Justin commented:

“I am really pleased to have been appointed into the role of RICS CEO. The opportunity to lead an organisation whose work is pivotal to the public interest, to a huge body of professionals, millions of clients and a host of decision makers globally is truly unique.

“I feel highly energised by this opportunity to drive further strategic, cultural, and operational, change to RICS - providing the right environment in which members reap the benefits of thought leadership and influence, professional development, and unparalleled networks.

“Operational excellence and people focus have been central to the leadership roles I have had throughout my career, as have projects to improve not only the service being delivered to clients, but also the experience for staff working in those organisations.

“Success comes from creating the environment that enables all parts of an organisation to work together towards a common goal and I am really looking forward to playing my part in making sure RICS gives a world-class service, continues to drive trust and confidence through regulation and brings positive change to the built and natural environment”.

Martin Samworth, Chair of RICS Board comments:

“Justin is the ideal candidate for this role. As an established leader in real estate he understands our work and the scale of what we deliver in the built and natural environment – but he also has the diversity of skills and leadership experience to continue RICS’ journey as we drive our sustainability and diversity agenda.

“Justin’s background in transforming teams and organisations is key to driving forward our agenda alongside our members and boards input and expertise. I look forward to working with him to achieve our strategic goals and to drive RICS transformation with staff and with members.”

Ann Gray, RICS President, adds:

“The complexity of the challenges we face have never been greater, but this is matched with a truly unique set of opportunities given the contribution of the profession and its great potential.

“Justin has the passion, commitment, skills and people focus to help us lead, influence, regulate and inspire the next generation of surveyors and built environment professionals and I am looking forward to working with him and his team as we continue to build on the great work of a great profession.”

Justin will replace Richard Collins, who was appointed interim CEO back in October 2021 following the reforms recommended by the Levitt report.

