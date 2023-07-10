Doha - Raffles and Fairmont Doha, an ultra-luxury hotel situated at the iconic Katara Tower, a soaring new landmark in Lusail District, is delighted to announce the appointment of Sascha Vaupel as the new Cluster Director of Sales. With extensive experience in the luxury hospitality industry, Sascha Vaupel brings valuable expertise and knowledge to his esteemed role.



Prior to joining Raffles and Fairmont Doha, Sascha Vaupel served as an Account Director of Sales at Atlantis, The Palm & Pre-Opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. During his tenure, he successfully managed the sales team and was responsible for developing and executing strategic sales plans for the leisure segment across the Americas, Europe, and Australasia territories. Sascha Vaupel’s accomplishments included overseeing the pre- and post-opening sales strategy of the new hotel, Atlantis The Royal, with the aim of positioning it as the leading ultra-luxury resort in the Middle East.



Before his role at Atlantis, Sascha Vaupel held the position of Director of Global Sales - Central Europe at Rocco Forte Hotels. Based in Frankfurt, Germany, he led a team and was instrumental in driving revenue growth and market share in the German, Austrian, Swiss, and Eastern European markets. He successfully launched new hotel openings, developed core markets, and enhanced the preferred agency program.



His career also includes roles at Jumeirah Group and Starwood Hotels, where he gained valuable experience in global sales management and coordination.



"We are pleased to welcome Sascha Vaupel to our team at Raffles and Fairmont Doha," said Christian Hirt, Managing Director for Raffles and Fairmont Doha. "His sales expertise and leadership skills will contribute significantly to our sales goals and further our success and growth in the luxury hospitality market."



