Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Publicis Groupe Middle East today announced the appointment of Adel Baraja as CEO of Publicis Communications KSA, effective immediately. Adel’s appointment reinforces Publicis Groupe Middle East’s ongoing commitment to accelerating growth within Saudi Arabia, while driving growth, enhancing collaboration, and expanding capabilities to deliver transformative work for clients. The role will see Adel leading the Saudi operations for Publicis Communications which has Leo Burnett and Saatchi & Saatchi within its framework. Adel will also be overseeing the integrated growth strategy and cultivating a culture of creativity, innovation and growth within the organisation.

“Adel's appointment heralds an exciting new chapter for us in Saudi Arabia. With a proven track record of driving success across various industries, Adel's leadership will be pivotal in shaping our strategies and expanding our footprint in the Saudi market. His expertise in navigating complex business landscapes and fostering strong client relationships will undoubtedly drive growth and effectiveness for both our company and our clients. We're looking forward to seeing Adel's dynamic approach in action and the tangible results it will bring for all stakeholders”, said Bassel Kakish, CEO, Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey.

His appointment will be instrumental in contributing to Saudi Arabia’s communications industry in line with Vision 2030. His experience in key strategic sectors such as automotive, telecom, sports, tourism, entertainment, and technology, will support companies and government entities in launching campaigns that deliver results. Adel will also cooperate with educational institutions to empower Saudi youth for careers in advertising, media, and digital marketing, nurturing talent for the future.

Commenting on his appointment Adel stated “I am honoured to join Publicis Groupe Middle East and look forward to collaborating with our talented team to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional results for our clients. Together, we will leverage our collective expertise and creativity to drive meaningful impact and contribute to the growth and success of our clients and the Kingdom”.

Adel brings with him 22 years of global advertising and brand-building experience. After spending ten years with advertising agencies based in Germany, Spain and Portugal, Adel transitioned into tech and export industry, where he led the newly established "Promotion & Nation Branding" sector at Saudi Exports Authority. During his tenure, he grew the team from 12 to 33 members and grew the Saudi Made portfolio of companies from 20 to over 2,000 companies.

Before joining Publicis Groupe Middle East, Adel held the position of Deputy Minister of Investment Promotion at the Ministry of Investment. In this role, he led the Invest Saudi team in achieving their mandate of promoting Saudi Arabia as a world-class investment destination, attracting investors from around the world.

In tandem with his professional career, Adel also ventured into entrepreneurship, co-founding Green Box, a solar-powered hydroponic farming initiative, and later establishing Acrofit Academy, a sports academy which aspires to produce Olympic-level athletes.

Adel is graduate of IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland, and holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree. He is also the president of the IMD Alumni Association in Saudi Arabia.

-Ends-

About Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey

Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey (ME&T) is a regional leader in marketing, communication, and digital business transformation. Through its world-class brands and the ability to architect, build and orchestrate end-to-end solutions, Publicis Groupe ME&T is uniquely positioned to help clients unlock growth in the platform world through the intersection of data, creativity, media and technology. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE but present across eight markets across the Middle East and North Africa, Publicis Groupe ME&T brings together 3,600 minds with expertise in data, technology, media, strategy, creativity and business transformation.

For more information, please visit: www.publicisgroupe.com

Contact: