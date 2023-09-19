Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Publicis Groupe Middle East today announced the appointment of Elie Milan as Chief Performance Officer of Publicis Media for the Middle East. This is a newly created role as part of the Groupe’s objective to redefine and elevate its media performance offering and unify the hub under a single leadership. This announcement comes after the appointment of Tony Wazen as CEO of Publicis Media Middle East earlier this year.

In the new role, Elie will be entrusted with enabling the Groupe’s media brands Digitas, Spark Foundry, Starcom and Zenith to accelerate and empower clients to thrive in a digital and data-lead economy across Performance, Search, Social, Programmatic, Commerce and Retail media, and equally for creating partnerships and solutions that drive scale for clients.

"Bassel Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey, said "I'm pleased to welcome Elie to the team; with Elie, we have appointed a known and lauded digital media expert. His track record in developing and transforming business verticals, paired with his ability to lead, will be of tremendous value in driving growth for us.”

Elie first joined the Groupe in 2012 as Publicis Media's head of Social Performance and transformed the practice into a regional powerhouse. He was the head of commerce before transitioning into the global commerce team as VP of Product Development in 2020, leading the development of Publicis Groupe's ground-breaking digital shelf and retail intelligence platform, "Commerce Intelligence". He also played an instrumental role in integrating Commerce Intelligence into Profitero's suite of products following their acquisition by Publicis in 2022. Elie is currently the Global Growth Lead for Performance, driving new and organic business through performance innovation.

“I am excited to welcome Elie back to Publicis Media and feel confident in our partnership and collaboration with him to create a winning formula and cultivate the right community of adopters to deliver on our vision of modern performance. His regional and international expertise will lend great value to our clients and stakeholders”, said Tony Wazen, CEO of Publicis Media Middle East.

Commenting upon his appointment Elie Milan, Chief Performance Officer, Publicis Media Middle East, said, "It's an exciting new chapter for Performance at Publicis Groupe globally, and I'm thrilled to be part of the team spearheading this innovative vision in our region. With our team of highly talented performance specialists and our reinvented performance model, we are uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional results and drive significant business impact for our clients. This is a pivotal moment for us, and I can't wait to see the incredible milestones we will achieve together."

