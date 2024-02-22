Since 2008, Mr Merchant Has Pledged AED 25 million to release and reunite prisoners with their families in their home country as Part of “The Forgotten Society” Initiative

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Philanthropist Firoz Merchant of Pure Gold continues to make prisoner welfare a priority.

Under the aegis of The Forgotten Society initiative founded in 2008, Mr Firoz has already been instrumental in obtaining the release of 900 prisoners from Central Jail across the Emirates since the beginning of 2024, including 495 prisoners from Ajman, 170 prisoners from Fujairah, 121 prisoners from Dubai, 69 prisoners from Umm Al Quwain and 28 from Ras Al Khaimah.

He has donated close to AED 1 million in this pre-Ramadan gesture, a testament to the Holy Month’s accent on humility, humanity, forgiveness, and kindness.

In conjunction with the Director Generals of Police at the Central Jails across the UAE, Mr Firoz has already succeeded in obtaining the release of over 20,000 prisoners over the years from a wide range of denominations, nationalities, and religions. Not only was their debt paid, but the funds donated were also used for their air tickets to fly back to their home country as well.

Mr Firoz, who began this mission of mercy keeping in mind the priority the UAE gives to tolerance and to make the release possible for those who have received their verdict and given second chance for themselves to be reunited with the society and family, aims to facilitate the release of more 3000 prisoners in 2024 itself.

Mr. Firoz Merchant's helping hand has not only been recognised by the rulers, also his kindness, forgiveness and generosity has earned him accolades from senior government officials and Director General of Police across UAE. Mr. Firoz says, “I am very fortunate to affiliate with the government authorities.”

Mr. Firoz Merchant has been quoted as saying, “The Forgotten Society” initiative is based on the premise that humanity transcends borders. We work together to provide them with the possibility to reconcile with their family in their home country and society.

HE Colonel Mohammed Yusuf Al-Matrooshi, Deputy Director of the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, Ajman, placed on record his appreciation for the noble service and generosity shown by Firoz Merchant.

"It is rare to see such commitment and concern towards the rehabilitation of prisoners by giving them a helping hand. We are indeed proud to work with Mr Merchant in these endeavours and see him give so many individuals a key to freedom and a second chance at making a good life for themselves and their families. So many thousands owe him a debt of gratitude and what makes it so impressive is the quiet and discreet manner in which he sets about doing so much good work and providing genuine hope to those who might be languishing behind bars because they cannot pay their fines."

His inspiration all these years has been late parents and their values and support to the society, he says simply.