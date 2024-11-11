Dubai: Procore, a leading provider of construction management software, has announced the appointment of Lee Miles as General Manager for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. In his role, he will oversee the company's growth and expansion efforts to empower construction professionals with innovative tools and solutions that enhance project efficiency, collaboration, and profitability across the region.

With over 25 years of experience in the software industry, Lee Miles brings a wealth of expertise in revenue growth, high-performance team building, and customer-focused solutions across diverse markets. His proven track record in leading successful business strategies will be instrumental in Procore’s mission to transform the construction landscape in MENA.

As Procore deepens its commitment to supporting the construction industry in MENA, Miles will spearhead its growth strategy in the region. In Saudi Arabia alone, nearly $1.8 trillion in projects are underway, with the UAE following closely with a project pipeline valued at $857 billion. To support this expansion, Procore aims to connect stakeholders across the construction sector through a global platform, enabling construction leaders to deliver projects on time and within budget.

Miles will focus on tailoring Procore’s go-to-market strategies to the unique needs of the MENA region, fostering innovation, and enhancing customer success. “Procore has already laid a remarkable foundation for construction technology in this region, and I’m eager to drive the growth plan for the success of our customers,” Miles said.

Previously, Miles served as Chief Customer Success Officer at Sitecore, where he led sales, customer success, and professional services in a cohesive strategy to drive revenue throughout the customer lifecycle. His leadership played a pivotal role in Sitecore’s transformation, particularly in customer engagement and experience within the dynamic SaaS landscape.

Earlier in his career, Miles helped steer cloud transformations as Vice President for Central Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Red Hat. He also held senior roles at Infor, overseeing the Middle East, Turkey, and India, and at SAP across EMEA.

About Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) creates software for people who build the world. With a focus on providing timely and accurate data for all, Procore transforms the construction industry one project at a time—from hospitals and skyscrapers to airports and stadiums. Beyond its connected, innovative technology, Procore empowers the industry and its communities through Procore.org. For more information, visit www.procore.com.