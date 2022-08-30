Exciting enhancements on the way at both Premier Inns in Qatar

Dubai: Premier Inn has announced new management appointments in Qatar as part of its Middle East growth strategy, with new General Managers and Operations Managers at its two hotels in Doha.

Vivek Chowdhry has taken up the role of General Manager at Premier Inn Doha Education City, supported by Konjit Ayele in her new position of Operations Manager.

Meanwhile, across at Premier Inn Doha Airport Hotel, Abid Shaikh is the new General Manager, with Muhammad Haris the new second in command as Operations Manager.

The appointments come as Qatar warms up to host the World Cup this November and December, when Premier Inn hotels will be a hive of activity with overnight guests and fans watching the games at its food and beverage outlets.

Simon Leigh, Managing Director, Premier Inn MENA, said: “Our new highly experienced Qatar senior management team – who have all been promoted internally after delivering solid performances and showing unwavering commitment to our brand – is ready to tackle a very busy few months ahead. As Doha gears up to welcome the world, we are bringing a range of new features to life at both of our hotels, including exciting enhancements to our restaurants and public outdoor spaces, in time for the football and peak travel season.”

Premier Inn hotels in Qatar continue to go from strength to strength as the top destinations for high quality, high value accommodation for business and leisure travellers in Doha. In May this year, the 219-room Premier Inn Doha Education City celebrated five years of growth and success since its opening in 2017. Premier Inn Doha Airport – ever popular with guests departing or arriving by air – opened with 105 rooms in 2020.

The Doha hotels are part of an 11-strong, growing portfolio of Premier Inn hotels in the Middle East. There are currently seven hotels in Dubai and two in Abu Dhabi, with more properties in existing and new markets in the pipeline.