Dubai: Premier Inn Middle East has appointed Jennifer Edwards as its new Operations Excellence Director. Edwards joins the Middle East division from Premier Inn UK, bringing over a decade of experience in operations management and commercial leadership across the UK and Australia. With a proven track record of leading change and delivering results, she will play a key role in supporting the brand’s ambitious growth journey in the Middle East.

Most recently, Edwards served as a Commercial Lead at Whitbread overseeing revenue management across Premier Inn hotels in the UK and developing commercial strategies to maximise revenue and drive business growth. Before joining Whitbread, Edwards held senior roles in operations and transformation across multiple sectors, including hospitality, retail, and logistics at Amazon, and Aldi in the UK and Australia, where she led strategic initiatives and delivered operational improvements.

In her new role, Edwards will drive operational excellence across Premier Inn’s 11 hotels in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar and contribute to the brand’s strategic development by bringing valuable experience and insights from the UK. She will also support and drive key initiatives, including the further rollout of Premier Inn’s Next Evolution Style room concept, the Force For Good sustainability programme, and the regional launch of the elevated Premier Plus product.

Simon Leigh, Managing Director, Premier Inn Middle East, said: “I am delighted to welcome Jennifer to our leadership team. Her proven expertise, strategic insight and strong focus on efficiency and growth will be key to strengthening our performance, enhancing the guest experience and supporting our ambitious expansion plans as we continue to grow and innovate across the Middle East.”

Jennifer Edwards, Operations Excellence Director, Premier Inn Middle East, added:

“I am thrilled to join Premier Inn Middle East at such an exciting stage of growth. I look forward to working closely with the team to elevate guest satisfaction, optimise operations and drive positive change across the business.”

Premier Inn currently operates 11 hotels across the Middle East - seven in Dubai, two in Abu Dhabi, and two in Doha - with plans for regional expansion. Book direct at premierinn.ae or call +971 600 500 503 to enjoy free early check-in, late check-out, 25% off food and drinks, and 30% off attractions. Terms and conditions apply. Follow @premierinngulf for updates.

