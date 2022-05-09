She succeeds PRCA MENA General Manager Hayley Clements MPRCA who leaves the association after a successful two-year period, during which the PRCA expanded significantly across the Middle East.

Monika’s new role incorporates management of MENA, as well as Europe and Africa, reflecting PRCA’s rapid growth across new markets. She comes to the association with more than 10 years of experience, having served as a Marketing and Communication Manager at world-leading organisations where she gained extensive knowledge on press relations, communications, and global events.

Monika Fourneaux-Ceskova MPRCA said:

“The PRCA is the leading global association for PR and communications professionals. It offers engaging and valuable programmes and events to all its members, empowering their growth and driving new business opportunities. I am very much looking forward to joining an association with a prestigious global reputation.”

Former PRCA MENA General Manager Hayley Clements MPRCA said:

“It has been an enormous privilege to lead PRCA MENA and to see its transformation over the last few years. I’ve been able to work with extraordinary people across the PR and Communications industry across the Middle East and North Africa. I’m really proud of the growth we achieved in my time and am sure that Monika will do an amazing job in leading MENA, Africa, and Europe forward.”

PRCA Director General Francis Ingham MPRCA said:

“I’m very grateful to Hayley for her contribution to PRCA MENA. It has been a pleasure to work with her and to see the changes she has brought to PRCA MENA during a time of immense disruption for the industry.

“I wish her the best for the future and look forward to working with Monika, as we continue to expand across the Middle-East, Europe and Africa.”

-Ends-