Dubai: PNC Menon, Founder and Chairman of Sobha Group and an eminent real estate tycoon, climbs up in Forbes Global Ranking and becomes the richest Omani Citizen in the list. The achievement further highlights his position as a visionary leader and industry trailblazer in the Middle East, as well as marks a milestone in the country’s thriving real estate market.

Under the visionary leadership of PNC Menon, Sobha Realty has gained a distinguished position in the luxury property market across the region by setting new standards of quality and craftsmanship. The achievement is a testament to his long-standing expertise and commitment, which serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and industry professionals to explore the possibilities in the Middle East’s dynamic business landscape.

Furthermore, the milestone achievement is anticipated to set forth a new era of success for PNC Menon, which further underscores his unwavering commitment to excellence in the industry.

