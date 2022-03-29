Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City has announced the promotion of Amish Ali from Front Office Manager to Operations Manager in an exciting next step both for Amish and for the hotel.

Amish first joined Radisson in 2010 as a One Touch Service Agent for Radisson Blu and Park Inn Hotels, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and has quickly progressed through the company, proving his value and commitment at every stage. After just one year, Amish moved to Reservations Agent and by the end of 2013 was promoted to Reservations and Revenue Coordinator for the cluster group on Yas Island. After establishing himself as a dedicated, popular, and successful member of the team, Amish was again promoted to Meetings & Events Sales Executive before moving to Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City where, in February 2020, he became Assistant Meetings & Events Sales Manager. After just one year, Amish was successful in taking the position of Front Office Manager at Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City. Now, in 2022, he has taken the next step to assume full responsibility for all hotel operations.

As Operations Manager at Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City, Amish will be responsible for all operational aspects of all hotel departments. Working closely with the heads of each department, Amish will ensure Radisson’s high standards are maintained and guest expectations are exceeded in all areas. He will also support heads of departments in meeting the training and development needs of all team members to ensure a professional, efficient, and well-maintained staff, and a healthy and productive working environment to help ensure Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City remains a leading hospitality operator in Dubai for both guests and staff.

“We are delighted to see Amish become our new Operations Manager at Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City, and to retain his dedication, knowledge, and skills. At Radisson, we believe strongly in rewarding success and hard work, and to see Amish rise from Service Agent to Operations Manager over the last decade has been a source of great pride for the company and a mark of quality and talent for Amish. We are confident he will continue to excel, and help create a fantastic experience for guests and team members alike in this new role,’ said Phil Roberts Cluster Director of Operations at Radisson Blu Dubai Media City and Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City

“I am thrilled and excited to begin my newest challenge as Operations Manager for Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City. Since first joining the Radisson family in 2010, I have enjoyed every step on my journey through the company. I have learned so much working at the Radisson and Park Inn properties on Yas Island and in Dubai and I am passionate about providing the best possible experience for both guests and team members. My new responsibilities at Dubai Motor City give me an incredible opportunity to take that passion and apply it to all aspects of the business, every day,” states Amish Ali, Operations Manager, Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City.