Dubai, UAE – Nuha Hashem, cofounder of Zywa, a leading fintech startup in the United Arab Emirates, has been named as one of the prestigious PMI Future 50 honorees, a global recognition bestowed by the Project Management Institute (PMI). This accolade distinguishes Nuha Hashem as the sole honoree from the UAE, and underscores the profound impact Zywa has had on empowering the youth to take ownership of their finances and embrace financial literacy from an early age.

The PMI Future 50 is a distinguished list of 50 rising leaders from around the world, recognized for their exceptional contributions to their respective fields. Nuha Hashem's inclusion in this prestigious group is a testament to Zywa’s commitment to nurturing financial awareness among the youth in the UAE.

Zywa, founded by Nuha Hashem and her co-founder Alok Kumar, has been at the forefront of revolutionizing financial education for young people in the UAE. The startup's innovative approach integrates technology, education, and financial services to empower the youth with the knowledge and tools necessary to make informed financial decisions, setting them on a path to financial success from an early age.

Zywa’s mobile application and Mastercard prepaid card have reached thousands of young people in the UAE, equipping them with the skills needed to navigate the complex financial landscape confidently.

Nuha Hashem commented on this significant achievement, stating, "It is an incredible honor to be recognized as one of the PMI Future 50, and I am proud to represent the UAE on a global scale. At Zywa, we are committed to revolutionizing financial literacy for the youth, and this recognition reaffirms our mission to empower the next generation to take control of their financial futures."

By instilling essential financial skills and knowledge at an early age, Zywa is not only preparing young individuals for a prosperous future but also contributing to the overall financial well-being of the nation.

As Zywa continues to expand its reach and develop innovative solutions, Nuha Hashem's recognition as a PMI Future 50 Honoree highlights the UAE's commitment to fostering a financially empowered generation, which aligns with UAE’s vision 2030. Zywa remains dedicated to its mission of shaping a brighter financial future for the youth, one smart decision at a time.

About Zywa

Zywa is a leading fintech startup based in the UAE, dedicated to empowering the youth with financial literacy and independence, by providing anyone between the age of 10-30 years old with a Mastercard prepaid card and a gamified money management app to learn how to take care of their finances from an early age. Co-founded by Nuha Hashem and her partner, Zywa leverages innovative technology and educational resources to create a holistic financial education ecosystem that equips young individuals with the skills and knowledge to secure their financial futures.

Learn more about Zywa at www.zywa.co.

About PMI Future 50

The PMI Future 50 is an annual recognition program by the Project Management Institute (PMI), celebrating 50 rising leaders from various industries worldwide. These honorees are recognized for their outstanding contributions, leadership, and innovative approaches in their respective fields. PMI reached out to hundreds of experts and stakeholders across the globe to help identify this year’s Future 50 honorees. A special committee narrowed the many nominations, then narrowed it some more to create an honoree list that represents the full spectrum of regions, industries, and achievements in the project management profession.

For more information, please visit www.pmi.org/future-50/2023-honorees/nuha-hashem.

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

The Project Management Institute (PMI) is a global association for project management professionals. PMI serves more than 3 million professionals, including practitioners, organizations, and academicians worldwide, with its standards, certifications, and resources. PMI advances the project management profession through global standards, certifications, collaborative communities, an extensive research program, and professional development opportunities.

For more information, please visit www.pmi.org.