Dubai, UAE: NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and IT services, today announced the appointment of Muhannad Khattab as Country Manager for the United Arab Emirates. This strategic appointment underscores NTT DATA’s commitment to driving innovation, enhancing customer experience, and accelerating technology advancement across the UAE’s public and private sectors.

This appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the UAE, as the country accelerates its journey to become one of the world’s most advanced digital economies. With record investments in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and cloud initiatives, the UAE is cementing its role as a global hub for next-generation technologies. NTT DATA’s decision to appoint a dedicated Country Manager reflects its commitment to deepen its presence, align with the UAE’s national agenda, and bring global innovation to local clients at a time when the demand for secure, AI-enabled, and scalable solutions is surging.

“We are delighted to welcome Muhannad Khattab to our Middle East leadership team,” said Burcak Soydan, Managing Executive for the Middle East at NTT DATA. “His deep understanding of the UAE ICT sector, coupled with his proven track record in delivering large-scale technology advancement projects and building high-performance teams, will be a significant asset to our regional growth.”

With over 20 years of experience in digital infrastructure, IT sales, cybersecurity, and AI solutions, Muhannad is a seasoned technology executive. Prior to joining NTT DATA, he held senior leadership roles at Gulf Business Machines (GBM), most recently serving as Director of Technology in the UAE.

Commenting on his appointment, Muhannad Khattab said, “I am honored to join NTT DATA at such an exciting time, as we continue to expand our technology and service capabilities in the UAE. I look forward to working closely with our talented team, partners, and clients to drive innovation, deliver impactful results, and align with the UAE’s vision to be among the world’s most advanced digital economies. The country’s ambitious ICT agenda, spanning artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud adoption, and smart city innovation, sets a powerful stage for NTT DATA to contribute meaningfully to its journey, positioning the UAE as a global hub for next-generation technologies and future-ready talent.”

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future.