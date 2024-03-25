Dubai: Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland has partnered with the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) as part of a new global collaboration.

The partnership underscores the shared commitment of both Haaland and the Norwegian Seafood Council to strive for greatness within their respective fields in a joint effort towards increasing the consumption of seafood.

Haaland, said: “Seafood has been a part of my upbringing and my diet growing up. Norwegian seafood, the world’s best, still has a natural place in my life. The Norwegian Seafood Council does a tremendous job showcasing knowledge and inspiration about tasty, healthy, and sustainable seafood globally and back home in Norway. It was only natural for me to enter this partnership.”

Haaland, who plays for Manchester City Football Club in England’s Premier League, and for the Norwegian national team is considered one of the world’s best strikers. He joined City in 2022 and immediately helped them to a history-making Treble success – winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League – the first time ever City had lifted Europe’s elite competition. Across the season he scored a record-breaking 52 goals in just 53 appearances.

“On behalf of Seafood from Norway, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with world-renowned Norwegian football megastar Erling Braut Haaland,” says CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council, Christian Chramer.

“Haaland is recognized as one of the best footballers in the world. The fit with Norwegian seafood, which is enjoyed in nearly every part of the world, is therefore undoubtable. Being able to join forces as two of Norway’s best exports and strongest brands fills us with immense pride,” Chramer continues.

The deal is set for 2.5 years and takes effect on April 1st. A separate deal has also been struck with Norway’s men’s and women’s national teams.

“We are very pleased to have with us the strength of our national teams as well. This is a team effort, and the whole seafood industry stands together with our esteemed athletes in this hugely exciting time moving forward,” says Chramer.

Norway is the world’s largest net exporter of seafood, with the equivalent of around 39 million meals served daily. In 2023, Norway exported seafood to 153 markets globally, with over 60 different species.

