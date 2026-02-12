New hire follows earlier appointment of Sudheesh Mohan as Head of Sales and Marketing in the UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – MYCRANE, the first global platform for crane rental and purchase, has appointed Aziz Amri as Director of Sales and Marketing for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, strengthening the company's commercial leadership as it expands operations across the Gulf region.

Based in Riyadh, Amri will lead MYCRANE's market strategy across both its crane rental platform and MYCRANE Trading division in Saudi Arabia, supporting the Kingdom's construction and industrial sectors as they advance under Vision 2030.

His arrival builds on the earlier appointment of Sudheesh Mohan as Head of Sales and Marketing, who joined MYCRANE in 2025 to oversee commercial activity at MYCRANE Trading’s headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Amri brings extensive international OEM and heavy equipment commercial leadership experience, having held senior sales and marketing roles across North America, Asia and the MENA region. His career spans global organisations including SANY Canada and SANY International, as well as Electromag-Graybar and EBI Electric, where he led go-to-market strategies, brand positioning, dealer network development and revenue acceleration initiatives within highly competitive industrial markets.

With professional experience across China, Canada and emerging markets, he combines global OEM exposure with cross-border sales execution and strategic business development expertise, offering a comprehensive understanding of equipment value chains – from manufacturing and distribution to end-user engagement.

“Aziz’s broad international OEM and industrial background, combined with his proven ability to deliver structured commercial growth across diverse markets, makes him ideally positioned to accelerate our development in Saudi Arabia,” said Andrei Geikalo, MYCRANE founder and CEO. “His appointment, closely following Sudheesh joining the business, positions MYCRANE to deliver complete crane procurement solutions – from rental platform access to equipment trading – with local expertise backed by international resources."

Sudheesh Mohan joined MYCRANE in 2025 as Head of Sales and Marketing, bringing over 20 years of experience across the Middle East and Africa. He has spent more than 13 years exclusively in heavy equipment sales, business development, and operations, working closely with regional and global stakeholders.

Prior to joining MYCRANE, he held senior roles at The Manitowoc Company, where he worked extensively across the MEA region. His responsibilities included key account development, dealer management, and expanding market presence for one of the world’s leading lifting equipment manufacturers.

At MYCRANE, Mohan leads customer engagement, inventory procurement and the overall sales strategy for the trading division. His appointment has been a key driver in MYCRANE’s evolution from a purely digital platform into a full-service equipment provider, with physical inventory, structured sales operations and comprehensive after-sales support.

The Saudi Arabian market represents a strategic priority for MYCRANE, with the Kingdom investing heavily in infrastructure, industrial development and mega-projects as part of Vision 2030. Amri will work closely with contractors, project developers and fleet owners to provide access to MYCRANE's crane rental platform and trading inventory, offering customers flexible procurement options backed by rigorous equipment verification and inspection processes.

Both appointments support MYCRANE's broader expansion strategy, which includes the recent launch of MYCRANE Trading's Jebel Ali facility in Dubai and the arrival of the company's first physical inventory in January 2026.

About MYCRANE

The MYCRANE platform – accessed at www.my-crane.com – simplifies the process of crane rental procurement, allowing customers to submit details of their lifting requirements in order to receive personalised quotes from a range of registered asset owners.



Customers of the platform can simply and quickly request a crawler, mobile or tower crane without having to rely on manual processes, such as calling crane rental companies or making multiple offline requests.



The digital platform, managed by MYCRANE’s head office team in Dubai, provides access to cranes for hire with a capacity of up to 4,000 tonnes. Drawing on the management team’s experience in the industry, MYCRANE has been carefully designed to ensure ease of use, and that the quotes generated are directly comparable. Registration is free for both users and crane rental companies.

About MYCRANE Trading

MYCRANE Trading – accessed at https://trading.my-crane.com/ - is a full‑service provider of crane solutions, specializing in the purchase, lease and sale of heavy construction equipment, spare parts and accessories. By maintaining the cranes in stock, and providing additional services like engineering, maintenance and after sales support, all from the same window, the company creates a value added “turnkey” proposal for customers.

Founded to address the key market challenges, such as the difficulty in finding reliable counterparties in the market and limited inventory visibility, MYCRANE Trading combines deep industry expertise with digital transparency to give customers confidence and control at every step of the equipment lifecycle.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Luke King, Prospect Communications Services Ltd

luke@prospectcomms.co.uk



MYCRANE via:

Info@my-crane.com