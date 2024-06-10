Dubai, UAE- musafir.com, one of the region’s leading Travel Management Companies, is proud to announce the appointment of Vishal Arora as its Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO). With over 25 years of experience in technology, product management, and e-commerce, Vishal brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role, poised to drive musafir.com’s digital evolution.

Vishal Arora joins musafir.com from his recent position as Head of Technology at WeWork Japan, where he led the digital team and successfully developed innovative products and digital platforms, contributing significantly to revenue growth. His illustrious career spans leadership roles at renowned companies such as WeWork, Oyo, Cendyn, Yatra, Marriott, and Amadeus.

At musafir.com, Vishal will play a pivotal role in leading Musafir’s digital transformation as the company aims to launch new digital products & services and harnessing AI to elevate customer and partner experiences.

Speaking about his new role, Vishal Arora said, "I am grateful for the opportunity to work with musafir.com and eager to catalyze innovation & transformation at the company collaborating with the founders, I aim to define how technology can further support the company's vision in delivering enhanced value to our customers."

In response to the appointment of the new Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO), Sachin Gadoya, Co-Founder and CEO of musafir.com, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Vishal’s extensive knowledge and expertise across various travel verticals and geographies, combined with a strong background in travel technology, make him a valuable addition to the musafir.com team.

We are embarking on a journey to transition from a technology-enabled company to a technology-led company that has digital products and services at its core. Over the next 18 months we plan to increase the size of our Technology & Product teams both in Dubai and Pune , welcoming Vishal to our company marks an exciting start to the journey ahead.

"I am thrilled by the energy, commitment, and vision of the Musafir leadership team," added Vishal Arora. "I believe we have the potential and ingredients to become a key player in the global travel industry."

About musafir.com

musafir.com is a leading online travel agency. musafir.com was founded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani and Sachin Gadoya in August 2007 to serve leisure customers, branching out into business travel in 2017. musafir.com has a presence across four countries: the UAE, Qatar, India and now KSA. Offering flights to over 3,000 destinations, hotel stays at more than 1 million properties around the world, holiday experiences and much more, services provided by musafir.com include search & bookings on numerous flights and hotels, tourist visa (application & assistance), international tourist visa assistance, and holiday packages. musafir.com manages corporate travel for more than 1000 companies in GCC. musafir.com is the GSA partner for Fly Egypt and Salam Air. Since its inception, musafir.com has served over a million customers through its flagship website & branch network.

About musafirbiz:

musafirbiz is a business travel management platform from musafir.com, that allows organizations to manage their corporate travel seamlessly. The all-in-one Business Travel Management platform developed by musafir.com enables organizations to manage their business travel through automated approval workflows, travel policy compliance, visa assistance, preferential flight, and hotel rates.

musafirbiz platform also empowers organizations with insightful reporting covering; carbon emissions tracking, spend analytics, real-time reporting on flight spending, and much more.

