Dubai; In a scintillating ceremony held at the Dubai Creek Harbor, renowned entrepreneur, Mohammed Al Sheikh was honored with the prestigious ‘Businessman of the Year’ title at the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards 2022.

The red carpet event celebrated its 6th edition amidst top Arab achievers from various fields like business, music, arts, culture, and humanitarian services and was dedicated in memory of iconic music artist, Warda Al Jazairia.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Al Sheikh said; “A momentous day indeed and I feel extremely proud and honored to have received this award in the esteemed presence of my fellow Arab achievers from various fields. I would like to take this opportunity to tell every Arab that this is the platform that motivates you to turn your passion into a profession and make a mark that compels the world to take notice. Go ahead, be creative youth, break the barrier, and feel confident to share your creativity with the world.”

Mohammed Al Sheikh is a successful entrepreneur and is best known for his Al Sheikh Stud, a haven for thoroughbred Arabian horses. Adding further he said; “I would like to dedicate this award to my home country Palestine, my family, and of course, to every member of my team. They have all contributed to this honor with their distinguished efforts and I truly appreciate them for the hard work they put in."

DIAFA is a platform that recognizes and honors the achievements of Arab personalities in various fields. The annual event witnessed a mesmerizing celebration of art, culture, music, and business and social services to encourage the next generation of Arab achievers.

