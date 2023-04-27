Dubai, UAE - Merkle, dentsu’s leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management company, today announces the appointment of Omar Khan as Head of Data & Analytics of the MENA business.

Khan’s arrival comes as local and regional clients continue to undergo digital transformation on their journey’s to meet ever changing customer expectations. In his new role, Omar will lead analytics product development and innovation efforts, while driving the adoption and use of analytics, cloud and data engineering across both Merkle and dentsu’s media and creative brands.

Bringing more than 18 years of experience in the fields of data warehousing, business intelligence, data engineering and analytics, Khan has a proven track record working across a diverse range of global and national brands from healthcare to telecommunications. Prior to joining dentsu, Omar has worked in various leadership positions with NTT Data, Microsoft and the NHS. In his most recent role as Data Director of ZainTech, he was recognised for significantly contributing to an evolutionary leap in doubling data capability and building a delivery excellence framework. He also counts being named the winner of the Data 50 Awards 2017 and Tech Leaders 2017 among his industry accolades.

Tarek Daouk, CEO of dentsu MENA said: “I am thrilled to have Omar join the Merkle MENA leadership team. His significant industry expertise, best in class experience and thinking from leading technology companies driving large-scale digital transformation is critical in today’s environment as we expand and optimise our offering. His leadership will be instrumental in ensuring our business is organised to continuously evolve to meet our customers’ expectations.”

Omar Khan, said: “It is a really exciting time to be joining Merkle as it continues its expansion across MENA and rapidly builds its reputation as a leader in customer experience transformation. I was drawn to Merkle by my genuine belief in their proposition, and that of the wider dentsu network, as being an agency built for the future and one that is responding to what clients are looking for today. I am looking forward to working with clients to navigate complex data and technology decisions, and with an innovative team of experts to deliver on Merkle’s vision to be at the forefront of analytics and technology-driven performance marketing.”

Merkle MENA’s team of 48 people work across some of the most prestigious brands in the region, catering to different service lines and industry verticals. Supporting global, regional and local market clients, Merkle provides leading edge customer experience management through its experts in Analytics, Data & Martech, Experience & Commerce and Strategy & Transformation practice areas.

About Merkle

Merkle, a dentsu company, is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company’s heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in consulting, creative, media, analytics, data, identity, CX/commerce, technology, and loyalty & promotions drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With more than 16,000 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with locations in 30+ countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.



www.merkle.com

About dentsu

Dentsu is the network designed for what’s next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-centered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.



https://www.dentsu.com/

https://www.group.dentsu.com/en/