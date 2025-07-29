Abu Dhabi, UAE – IMI, the privately owned global media group headquartered in Abu Dhabi, has announced the appointment of Hadley Gamble to the newly created role of Chief International Anchor. In this strategic position, Gamble will lead the development of high-profile interviews and original features across IMI’s network of premier media brands, including The National, Sky News Arabia, CNN Business Arabic, and Al-Ain News.

A seasoned journalist and anchor, Gamble brings extensive expertise in political and economic reporting, having interviewed heads of state, business leaders, and cultural figures over a notable career spanning two decades. Some of her high-profile interviews include Russian President Vladimir Putin, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates, among many others. Based in London, she will represent IMI internationally and lead a new slate of cross-platform content.

Hadley Gamble, Chief International Anchor at IMI, commented: “I am excited to be joining a media group with global reach and a clear editorial vision across its media outlets. I look forward to working closely alongside The National, Sky News Arabia, CNN Business Arabic, and Al-Ain News to deliver distinctive journalism that informs and engages audiences around the world.”

Gamble’s appointment aligns with IMI’s broader strategy to expand its international content footprint and continue to grow its global audience base. With operations in 15 countries and a team of more than 400 journalists across the UAE, Lebanon, Egypt, the United Kingdom, and the United States, IMI continues to invest in original content, world-class talent, and impactful journalism.

About IMI

IMI is a privately-owned, leading global media conglomerate headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with operations across 15 countries. Established to enrich lives and connect communities through innovative storytelling, IMI oversees an extensive portfolio of prestigious media brands including The National, Sky News Arabia, Al-Ain News, CNN Business Arabic, and Euronews.

Committed to digital innovation and journalistic excellence, IMI operates state-of-the-art facilities, including the IMI Media Academy at IMI HQ in twofour54's Yas Creative Hub, dedicated to nurturing the next generation of media professionals. IMI continues to set industry standards, driving impactful content creation and engagement across diverse audiences worldwide.

IMI's investment arm, RedBird IMI—a joint venture with RedBird Capital Partners—focuses on premier companies in media, entertainment, and sports. Some of Redbird IMI’s most prominent investments include All3Media, Media Res Studio, EverWonder Studio, Hidden Pigeon Company, Front Office Sports, and UFL.

About Hadley Gamble

Hadley Gamble is IMI’s Chief International Anchor. In her role at IMI, she delivers original content and exclusive interviews across the IMI network including The National, Sky News Arabia, CNN Business Arabic and Al-Ain News.

Over 20 years, Hadley’s interviews with world leaders have made international headlines; her tough questions have moved markets and precipitated the takeover of financial institutions. She has reported on the region’s defining moments as well as major world events including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Arab uprising, and the Beirut explosion. Prior to joining IMI, she covered energy, geopolitics, and financial markets at CNBC. An experienced journalist, Hadley has worked for CNBC, ABC News, and Fox News in Washington, DC, producing news programs and covering major political events, including the 2008 Presidential debates, election night, and the inauguration of President Barack Obama. She is currently also a columnist for Semafor.