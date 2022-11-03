JORDAN: Marriott Hotels in Jordan recently announced the appointments of Laith Naber as general manager of Amman Marriott Hotel — the first Marriott International Hotel to open in Jordan and celebrating 40 years of hospitality — and Mahmoud Farajat as general manager of Petra Marriott Hotel – an icon of the traditional hospitality located at one of the Seven Wonders of the World. Both properties contribute to Marriott’s expanding Jordan portfolio.

Laith Naber, General Manager of Amman Marriott Hotel

With 18 years of experience with Marriott International, Laith Naber is promoted to General Manager for Amman Marriott Hotel. In his new role, Laith oversees 292-room property featuring five food and beverage outlets, meeting and events spaces, spa and recreational facilities. Having mentored and developed associates across multiple disciplines during his career, Laith brings his passion for people and multi-disciplinary leadership experience to Amman Marriott Hotel to lead the team in driving innovation and guest experiences.

He first joined Marriott International in 2004 right after his graduation from the Applied Science University with a Bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management. In 2006 he moved to the Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa where he held various positions and promoted to the Front Office Manager. In 2013 he joined the Amman Marriott Hotel’s team as the Director of Rooms Operations. He moved to Dubai where he played an instrumental role in the pre-opening of the Renaissance Downtown Hotel in 2016, and soon after the successful opening he was promoted to Resident Manager and he became the acting General Manager in 2019. He then returned to Amman Marriott Hotel as the Hotel Manager in 2019 held his position for over three years with outstanding accomplishments.

Mahmoud Farajat, General Manager of Petra Marriott Hotel

A seasoned hospitality veteran with over 30 years of experience in hospitality Mahmoud Farajat is promoted to General Manager for Petra Marriott Hotel where he was the hotel manager since 2017.

Mahmoud studied Hotels Management at the American Hospitality Academy and earned the Certified Hospitality Supervision certification. He attended so many courses and certification programs over the course of his career that made him a seasoned hotelier. During a professional career stretching over three decades, Mahmoud has worked for well-known hotel chains such as Sofitel and Movenpick and held various leadership roles in different departments, including Front Office, Rooms Division, Learning and Development and Human Resources. He has a very solid hotel opening background while he also served as a honorary environmental manager in previous roles. He was awarded as “The Best General Manager in Petra” in 2019 by Jordan Tourism Board.

Multi Property General Manager for Marriott Hotels in Jordan, Philip Papadopoulos commented on the new appointments; “I am thrilled to support the career growth of Laith and Mahmoud, both of whom have been central to the achievements and continued success of our iconic hotels in Jordan.” And added “With their years of experience in our properties, I am confident that they will continue to inspire and guide the team in providing top-quality hospitality experience to each and every guest.”

