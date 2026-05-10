Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” announced a number of new leadership appointments approved by its Board of Directors during the Board meeting held on 7 May 2026.

Abdullatif Al-Nusif is appointed as Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Deena AlRefai, Executive Vice President, is appointed as Head of Wealth Management and Business Development Department.

Ghazi Al-Osaimi, Executive Vice President, is appointed as Head of the MENA Equities Department.

The Board of Directors also approved the resignation of Amani Al-Omani, Managing Director – MENA Equities Department, following her decision to retire after a distinguished career spanning more than 24 years at Markaz.

The Board of Directors and executive management expressed their sincere appreciation to Amani Al-Omani for her valuable contributions and dedicated efforts throughout her tenure, wishing her continued success in the next chapter of her career.

These appointments reflect Markaz’s continued commitment to developing its leadership talent, strengthening institutional readiness, and advancing its strategic growth and expansion plans across the various markets and sectors in which it operates.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.52 billion (USD 4.98 billion) as of 31 December 2025. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics, and they have helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

For further information, please contact:

Sondos Saad

Corporate Communications Department

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C. "Markaz"

Email: Ssaad@markaz.com

markaz.com